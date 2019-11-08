First Choice drops exclusive all-inclusive offering

First Choice has ditched its commitment to exclusively providing all-inclusive holidays, unveiling plans to offer customers more package breaks.

The changes - which will see the company offering all board types moving forward - will be revealed in a new multi-million-pound ad campaign.

The ‘Ridiculously good value’ ad will first air on Boxing Day during the premier of the James Bond blockbuster Skyfall on ITV.

Highlighting low-cost package holidays, the ad opens with a couple and their son relaxing around the swimming pool during their family holiday in Turkey.

The parents discuss their disbelief at the price of the holiday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ad then cuts to the young son who blows into a large conch shell which summons the ‘ridiculousness’ to begin.

Katie McAlister, TUI UK & Ireland chief marketing officer, commented: “I’m really excited about the changes to First Choice to modernise the proposition.

“We know that our customers really value having lots of options when it comes to choosing their holiday which is why for the first time, First Choice will now be offering more holidays than ever before.

“We’ve seen an increase in customer demand for both value and flexibility, including the trend for different holiday durations.”

First Choice hopes the campaign will reach almost 95 per cent of UK adults.

Taking more than one million customers away on holiday every year, First Choice is part of TUI, with its own distinct brand personality.

More Information

Take a look at the new ad below:

<p>