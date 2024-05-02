Five Star Wars Locations You Can Actually Visit

As Star Wars fans around the world celebrate May the Fourth, what better way to immerse yourself in the galaxy far, far away than by visiting real-life locations that served as backdrops for some of the most iconic scenes in the saga?

Seville, Spain: Plaza de España

Film Appearance: “Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones”

Seville’s Plaza de España served as a filming location for the regal planet Naboo. Its grand architecture and intricate tilework provided a regal setting for the scenes featuring Padmé Amidala. Seville is a city steeped in wonder and history like few others, from its legendary origins to its prominence during Spain’s Golden Age and its role in Christopher Columbus’s expedition to the New World.

During the tour, guests will marvel at Seville’s grand monuments, including City Hall on Plaza Nueva, St Mary’s Cathedral with its iconic La Giralda bell tower, and the Royal Alcázar. The tour also includes visits to the Archivo General de Indias, the Santa Cruz neighborhood, and the Plaza de España in the Maria Luisa Park, showcasing the region’s renowned ornamental glazed ceramic tiles and architecture.

Dubrovnik, Croatia: Old Town

Film Appearance: “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Dubrovnik’s historic Old Town transformed into the opulent city of Canto Bight in the cinematic universe of Star Wars. Its well-preserved medieval architecture and stunning coastal setting provided a luxurious backdrop for the film’s casino city scenes. Setting sail from the UNESCO World Heritage site of Dubrovnik, guests will delve into the rich tapestry of Croatian culture and history. The adventure begins with a captivating walking tour through the labyrinthine streets of Dubrovnik, steeped in centuries of lore and legend. From there, the voyage leads to the tranquil oasis of Mljet National Park, home to the 12th-century Benedictine Monastery.

Explore the birthplace of Marco Polo in Korcula before venturing to the enigmatic island of Vis, adorned with unspoiled beaches and the Blue Cave of Bisevo. As the journey concludes in the historic enclave of Split, immerse yourself in the city’s storied past within the ancient walls of Diocletian’s Palace, a testament to over 1700 years of history.

Lake Como, Italy

Film Appearance: “Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones”

Lake Como, Italy, immortalised in “Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones,” offers a stunning backdrop for Solos Holidays’ four-day tour. Guests will stay at Hotel Le Du Corti at Lake Como and explore Padmé Amidala’s tranquil retreat, visit the exquisite Villa Carlotta, which dates to the 17th century, and the charming village of Bellagio, known for its cobbled lanes and charming alleys. Guests can also discover Milan’s iconic landmarks such as Duomo di Milano, one of the largest churches in the world and Galleria Vittorio Emanuelle II, Italy’s oldest active shopping gallery.

Grindelwald, Switzerland

Film Appearance: “Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith”

The picturesque alpine village, Grindelwald, provided the backdrop for some scenes set on the planet Alderaan in the Star Wars universe. While these scenes may not have been prominently featured, the stunning mountain scenery and charming village architecture undoubtedly contributed to the overall aesthetic of Alderaan.

Guests will get to experience the Interlaken-Lucerne Express and treated to a scenic journey through the heart of Switzerland, passing crystal-clear lakes, cascading waterfalls, and traversing the Brünig mountain pass. The Swiss adventure continues with the Glacier Express from Andermatt to Zermatt, offering panoramic views of the iconic Matterhorn peak. Throughout the week, travellers will encounter captivating destinations such as Lake Thun, the lakeside city of Lausanne, Montreux, the picturesque Bernese Oberland, and the enchanting Lake Brienz. The journey culminates at the awe-inspiring “Top of Europe,” Jungfraujoch, towering at a staggering 3,454m above sea level, offering unparalleled vistas of the surrounding Swiss Alps.

Fuerteventura, Canary Islands

Film Appearances: “Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope” and “Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi”

Fuerteventura’s arid landscapes and unique geological features made it the ideal setting for scenes set on the desert planet of Tatooine in the iconic Star Wars universe. Solos Holidays invites travellers to escape the routine with a sun break to this stunning Canary Island. Situated just 100km from Morocco, Fuerteventura is the second largest Canary Island and boasts 3000 hours of sunshine annually, similar to climates found in Florida and Mexico.

Thought to be the oldest Canary Island, Fuerteventura’s landscape, shaped by volcanic activity, features beautiful turquoise waters, vast dunes, and long sandy beaches, considered some of Europe’s finest. For a change of scenery, visitors can explore the island’s capital, Puerto del Rosario, known for its bustling traditional Canarian port and quirky sculpture collection. Feeling adventurous? Travellers can take a short hop to neighbouring Lanzarote for more exploration.

May the force be with you as you explore these iconic Star Wars locations!

And, if you want to make your May the Fourth celebration truly special, why not plan a trip to one of these fantastic Star Wars filming locations? Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just someone who appreciates stunning scenery, these destinations offer an unforgettable experience that’s truly out of this world.

