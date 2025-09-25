Finnair becomes the first airline to introduce ancillary combos using modern retailing capabilities

The Finnish national carrier, Finnair, has taken the next step in its digital transformation and is the world’s first airline to introduce ancillary combos, also referred to as bundles in the industry, built on modern retailing capabilities, powered by Amadeus technology. Finnair’s transition from legacy technology to native orders earlier this year now allows customers to buy ready-bundled ancillaries easily and for a better price.

“We are extremely excited to be the first ones in the industry to take this concrete step and introduce the first ancillary combo to our customers. In the future, dynamic product bundling gives customers more control and choice. For an airline, this means an enhanced ability to personalize offers and improve the customer’s purchase experience,” says Antti Kleemola, Finnair’s Chief Digital Officer. “I am happy to say this was well received by our customers right at launch”.

In the first phase, Finnair customers can buy a combination of seat selection and internet connection for a discounted price when buying a flight ticket on Finnair’s website. The combo is offered on all flights where full internet connection is available as an ancillary.

The seat and internet combination is first available in limited European markets and will become available gradually in all markets this autumn. More combinations will follow in the future, including meals, priority services, carry-on, and lounge access.

The introduction of ancillary combos is a result of significant technological steps that Finnair has recently taken, including the introduction of native orders as the first airline in the world in May 2025. Unlike the traditional booking methods such as Passenger Name Records (PNR), native orders allow airlines to manage customer orders in a single record, bringing together all the necessary information, from flight details, services, preferences and personal information, creating a simple, integrated customer record. This transition to native orders is a prerequisite for offering ancillary combos.

