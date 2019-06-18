Finnair to launch new connections to Daxing International, Beijing

Finnair passengers will have even better connections to Beijing this winter with the launch of flights to the city’s new Daxing International Airport.

Sprawling multi-billion-dollar Daxing airport, which was designed by the late British architect Zaha Hadid, has been built in just five years.

When it opens its doors for business in September, it will feature the largest single airport terminal in the world, with the starfish-shaped building stretching across 7.5 million square feet.

Finnair’s flights will operate three times a week to Beijing Daxing from November 3rd, in addition to its existing daily flights to Beijing Capital Airport.

The new frequencies mean Finnair will offer up to ten flights every week to the Chinese capital.

Passengers can fly to Daxing on Mondays, Wednesdays and Sundays on Finnair’s Airbus A330 aircraft, which features spacious cabin interiors in every class.

Ole Orvér, Finnair chief commercial officer, said: “With the new flights, we are proud to offer even better connections between Beijing and our 100 destinations in Europe.

“Our aim is to grow sustainably in China, which is among our top global markets.

“The new Beijing Daxing International Airport is a key hub for international travel to and from China and will serve our customers well.

“We are grateful for the support and collaboration from both authorities and our partners in opening the new Daxing flights.”

The new Beijing Daxing International Airport looks set to become one of the busiest in the world.

Once complete, it will boast seven runways and handled up to 100 million passengers per year.

However, its innovative hexagonal design means no passenger will be more than just eight minutes away from the furthest airport gate.