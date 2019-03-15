Nicholson-Doty appointed chief executive of Saint Lucia Tourism Authority

The board of directors at the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority have appointed Beverly Nicholson-Doty to the role of chief executive of the body.

Nicholson-Doty has over three decades of industry leadership experience, including most recently serving as commissioner of tourism at the United States Virgin Islands department of tourism from 2007-2018.

She brings significant experience in marketing, sales and strategic planning in Caribbean travel, tourism and hospitality.

Nicholson-Doty has developed deep relationships with executives across the airline, cruise, hotel and service industries that serve the region, and has created partnership opportunities that include public, private, non-profit, non-governmental and community-based entities.

As chief executive she will be responsible for overall management of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, including oversight of the development of the authority’s marketing and destination services, and general administration.

She intends to work closely with agencies, institutions and individuals within the public and private sectors of Saint Lucia at home and abroad.

“We welcome Mrs. Nicholson-Doty to the organisation and look forward to the strategic leadership that she will provide implementing and developing our sustainable tourism growth strategy,” said Nicholas John, chairman of the board at the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority.

Nicholson-Doty takes up her new role on Monday.

“I look forward to this opportunity.

“Our team at the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority will be focused on developing and implementing a strong strategic plan aimed at increasing market share, and even more importantly, increasing visitor spend for maximum return on investment,” said Nicholson Doty.