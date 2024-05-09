Accor introduces HERA – a new loyalty and rewards program for travel advisors

The new and enriched program provides access to 270+ Accor and Ennismore hotels and resorts across 11 remarkable luxury and luxury lifestyle brands including Orient Express, Raffles, Fairmont, Sofitel, SLS, Delano and more. Pascal Visaintainer – Senior Vice President Global Sales Luxury & Lifestyle, Accor talks exclusively to BTN in a video you can find below.

Accor, a world-leading hospitality group, today announced the launch of HERA, Accor Travel Advisor Program – a new worldwide loyalty and rewards program exclusively for travel advisors. Available now at HERA.Accor.com, the new program includes more brands, more features, and more capabilities as well as an enhanced digital experience with easy and efficient online tools for booking, tracking and reviewing activity.

Other key features of HERA include informative and educational resources on Accor’s participating luxury and luxury lifestyle brands and hotels – including those sitting within the global lifestyle collective Ennismore. The new program generously rewards travel advisors for bookings while allowing them to increase their productivity, performance, and client satisfaction.

“We are beyond excited to introduce HERA, a competitive and differentiated program that delivers the capabilities, personalization and rewards that the travel advisor community both needs and wants,” said Pascal Visintainer, Senior Vice President Global Sales, Luxury & Lifestyle, Accor. “Our aim is to inspire loyalty among leading travel professionals, by equipping them with all the resources they need to seamlessly create bespoke luxury travel experiences for their clients and granting them valuable Reward Points to use freely on their own time. With easy-to-use tools for travel planning, an efficient booking system, and plentiful rewards, we are confident that HERA, and therefore participating hotels sitting within Accor’s Luxury & Lifestyle division, will be a top choice of travel advisors around the globe.”

HERA takes Accor’s ability to support and recognize travel agents up a notch and replaces the Group’s former Famous Agents program, with all previous travel advisor data, history, and Reward Points seamlessly migrated to the new platform. Using their personalized HERA member ID, travel advisors will earn Reward Points with each room night booked. Reward Points are easy to accumulate across a wide variety of booking channels - all Accor booking channels, GDS and hotel direct - with each advisor’s activity and history tracked in the My Points/My Bookings section of the HERA website. Travel advisors can redeem their points year-round, for their own travel bookings or for shopping purchases through a dedicated online mall.



Some of the exclusive features of HERA include:

• Access to 270+ luxury and lifestyle hotels and resorts across 11 prestigious brands, including Orient Express, Raffles, Fairmont, Sofitel, Sofitel Legend, Emblems Collection, Banyan Tree, Faena, and Ennismore’s SLS, SO/ and Delano.

• Complete booking history of a HERA advisor’s reservations made for their clients in eligible Accor and Ennismore branded hotels and resorts

• Enriched hotel feature pages and informative fact sheets (i.e. Suites plan)

• Bespoke booking confirmations for easy delivery to clients

• A dedicated email [email protected] and helpdesk team for travel advisor support

• Direct onsite contact details for hotel-level staff including HERA Champions

To enroll in Hera, accredited travel advisors are invited to visit HERA.Accor.com



Pascal Visaintainer -Senior Vice President Global Sales Luxury & Lifestyle Accor talks exclusively to BTN in the video interview below.