Finnair celebrates one year of innovative travel

Finnair are celebrating one year since the launch of their elevated long-haul experience, as they continue to bring innovation to the sky.

Exactly a year ago, on 14 February 2022, the Nordic carrier Finnair brought its new spacious, long-haul look to the skies as the first refurbished A350 departed Helsinki.

The €200 million investment included a brand-new Business Class, exciting new Premium Economy cabin, and refreshed Economy Class as part of a major investment to enhance the customer experience.

Since then, the Finnish airline has worked tirelessly to bring the elevated cabin to even more of its customers ahead of its centenary later this year.

As of today, Finnair has refitted twelve aircraft - including 7 of its state-of-the-art A350s and 5 A330s.

Customers looking to immerse themselves in the new long-haul experience can choose from a range of popular destinations including Tokyo-Haneda, Singapore and Bangkok*.

Starting this summer, the award-winning cabin will also be available to some of Finnair’s most sought-after destinations, including Hong Kong, Delhi, and Chicago*.

Anssi Partanen, Market Director UK & Ireland, said: “As we enter our centenary year, we want to build on our position as the modern Nordic airline, and the continued rollout of our elevated long-haul cabin will further enhance our customer experience.

“The innovative Business Class seat and new Premium Economy cabin have been extremely well-received by our customers, and we look forward to bringing the experience to even more of our popular routes throughout 2023.”

Throughout the last year, the airline’s product has been applauded by industry experts with scores of award wins.

The new long-haul experience was named ‘Cabin Concept of the Year’ winner by Onboard Hospitality, ‘Best Cabin Innovation’ winner by APEX, and ‘Best Cabin (First & Business Class)’ at the Yacht and Aviation Awards.

Meanwhile, the renewed inflight entertainment system also won the Red Dot Award for Design in the Brand and Communication Design category.

The 5-star airline’s product was also praised by judges at the Crystal Cabin Awards and Skytrax, the global benchmark of airline excellence.

Finnair was the launch customer for the brand-new concept in Business Class seats, developed in close collaboration with Collins Aerospace, maximising customer space and the freedom to move.

The unique fixed shell lounge space enables a wide variety of sitting and sleeping positions, allowing customers to make the space their own during a relaxing long-haul flight.

Finnair’s Nordic design language and the warm, dark, comforting colour scheme throughout the Business Class and Premium Economy follow the palette and design of Finnair’s renewed non-Schengen lounges, unveiled at Helsinki Airport just before the pandemic.

Business Class customers can now also enjoy Finnair’s renewed service concepts, including specially designed dishes served on chinaware created by top Finnish designers Harri Koskinen and Iittala.

Finnish design house Marimekko also designed a new collection of unique textiles to complement the warm and inviting onboard atmosphere to create a premium customer comfort experience.

The launch of a brand-new Premium Economy cabin also offers the airline’s long-haul customers a comfortable and stylish new cabin choice.

Finnair has also invested in a refresh of its long-haul Economy Class, with new seats and larger Inflight Entertainment (IFE) screens with an updated more customer-friendly interface for its A330 aircraft and three A350s.