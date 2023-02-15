Airbnb.org Provides Free Temporary Housing for Displaced Earthquake Survivors and First Responders

Airbnb.org is working with non-profit organizations and government entities to offer free, temporary housing to survivors of the earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria, and to relief workers.

Airbnb.org announced it will offer free temporary housing to people displaced by the recent earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria, and first responders assisting with search and rescue, as well as ongoing relief and recovery efforts. These stays will be coordinated by Airbnb.org’s nonprofit partners and funded by Airbnb and generous donors to Airbnb.org.

In the immediate aftermath of the earthquake, Airbnb.org reached out to organizations on the ground, including JDC, Catholic Relief Services, CARE International and Build Change, to assess how it can best support housing needs in impacted areas and safe zones. Based on the guidance received, and the breadth and scope of the devastation, Airbnb.org is offering housing vouchers to first responders leading life-saving search and rescue operations through its trusted network of nonprofit organizations and government entities. In the coming weeks and months, Airbnb.org will expand its work with nonprofit partners to offer free, temporary housing to survivors in areas where it is safe to do so.

Airbnb.org does not currently provide a direct intake process for individuals in need of temporary housing. Instead, housing is facilitated through Airbnb.org’s trusted network of nonprofit partners and government entities, and focused on vulnerable populations–including residents of Türkiye, as well as Syrian and other refugee populations residing or migrating to Türkiye.

This commitment is part of Airbnb.org’s ongoing work to support people impacted by natural disasters and conflict around the world.

People interested in supporting this critical work and other crises can visit airbnb.org/earthquakes to donate. Currently, all donations will be matched up to a total of $5 million USD. That means every gift will have twice the impact, and will help fund the cost of housing for people in times of crisis.

