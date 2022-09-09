Hanoi honoured as Asia’s Leading City Break Destination

The World Travel Awards (WTA) 2022 – Region: Asia & Oceania is held in Chi Minh City on September 7

Hanoi was honoured as Asia’s Leading City Break Destination at the World Travel Awards (WTA) 2022 – Region: Asia & Oceania held in Ho Chi Minh City on September 7

The category evaluates the attractiveness of short leisure vacations and urban experience of Asia cities.

The capital city has been named among Trip Advisor’s top 25 popular destinations in Asia and sixth in the global list this year

The world’s largest travel site wrote the city has “aged well, preserving the Old Quarter, monuments and colonial architecture, while making room for modern developments alongside”.

It also ranked first among the 10 cheapest cities to live in the world selected by the United States’ World Packers. The city is described as a multicultural and historical city known for architecture, street food, nightlife, and vast history.

Together with HCM City and Phu Quoc Island, Hanoi was listed among the world’s 100 greatest places to explore on earth in 2021 by the US Time magazine.

The city was also on the list of the “Best Cities for a Workation” released by the UK travel website Holidu, ranking 18th among the 147 cities globally, and named among the top 50 cities responding the best to the COVID-19 pandemic by the UK’s Deep Knowledge Analytics.

The WTA was launched in 1993 to acknowledge excellence in the travel and tourism industry. Heralded as the “travel industry’s equivalent of the Oscars” by the Wall Street Journal, the awards are based on votes from the public and travel professionals across the globe.

In addition to Hanoi, national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines won the titles of Asia’s Leading Airline – Economy Class and Asia’s Leading Airline Brand this year, while Vietravel Airlines was accredited as Asia’s Leading New Airline.

The Ville De Mont Mountain Resort in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai’s Sa Pa town and Premier Village Ha Long Bay Resort in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh were called onto the stage as Asia’s Leading Lifestyle Resort and Asia’s Leading Family Villa Resort 2022, respectively