Fiji Airways applauds Fijian Government with its decision to remove pre-booked Rapid Antigen Test

We welcome the announcement from the Fijian Government to remove the requirement of a pre-booked Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) for travellers visiting Fiji from 5 September onwards.

As demand to visit Fiji continues to grow, this news makes it even easier for excited holidaymakers to visit our beautiful home. Travellers will only need to show proof of vaccination and travel insurance at the airport check-in desk.

We’ve already seen a huge number of visitors enjoying a holiday in Fiji since international travel restarted and this new announcement now makes Fiji and even more attractive destination.

As an airline, we are committed to the safety of our passengers and crew through our Travel Ready service and hospital grade covid safety certifications. We are excited to welcome more travellers onboard our aircraft with our award-winning Fijian hospitality, as we fly them to paradise.