Ffestiniog Travel Unveils Exciting New 2026 Rail Holiday Brochure

Rail holiday specialist Ffestiniog Travel has launched its brand-new 2026 Rail Holidays of the World brochure, packed with inspiring escorted tours and journeys for those who love to explore the world by train. The new programme features a carefully curated mix of classic favourites and brand-new itineraries, offering travellers the chance to enjoy unique railway experiences while immersing themselves in diverse cultures and landscapes.

Combine Christmas shopping with a festive holiday on a new tour of Norway:

Experience the Magic of Norway’s Christmas Markets

Celebrate the festive season on an 8-day escorted rail holiday to Norway, departing Saturday 29 November 2025, from £1,995 per person. Highlights include free time at the Bergen and Oslo Christmas Markets, a scenic Flamsbana train journey, fjord cruises on the Mostraumen and Naeroyfjord, a guided tour of the Flam Railway Museum, and sightseeing in Oslo. The price includes return flights from London, Standard Class rail travel, accommodation in quality hotels on a bed and breakfast basis, two dinners, excursions as detailed, and the services of a professional tour leader throughout.

Also new for 2026 are epic long-haul plane and train rail adventures:

Thailand Rail Adventure

This 20-day journey (6–25 January 2026) explores the vibrant contrasts of Thailand by train. Travellers will experience the bustle of Bangkok, the famous Railway Market, the Bridge on the River Kwai, the wildlife rescue work of the Wildlife Friends Foundation, and the golden beaches of Hua Hin and Chumphon. Highlights include a boat trip to the islands of Koh Tao and Koh Nangyuan, a canal cruise through Khlong Roi Sai, the stunning Doi Inthanon National Park, and the ancient UNESCO temples of Ayutthaya. The tour combines rail travel with domestic flights, comfortable local hotels, guided excursions, and authentic Thai cuisine and the services of a professional tour leader throughout. Prices start from £4,135pp.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mexican Rail Adventure

A thrilling 16-day escorted tour (5–20 March 2026) combining iconic train journeys with cultural highlights. Travellers will ride the legendary El Chepe Express through the Copper Canyon, experience the festive Tequila Express, cruise Topolobampo Bay, and travel in Premier Class on Mexico’s newest passenger services – the InterOceanico Train and the Tren Maya. Guided tours include Mexico City, Campeche, and the ancient Mayan city of Palenque, with time to relax in Playa del Carmen. The holiday includes return flights, rail travel, domestic flights, accommodation, guided excursions, and selected meals and the services of a professional tour leader throughout, from £8,120pp.

This brochure is for rail enthusiasts and train tourers alike with some new specialist tours for track fans to indulge in:

Denmark & Northern Germany

This 12-day rail holiday (6–17 July 2026) features visits to Hamburg’s world-famous Miniatur Wunderland, steam journeys on the Mollibahn, Rasender Roland and Veteranbanen, a nostalgic cruise aboard the Hjejlen paddle steamer, and an exclusive visit to the Danish Tramway Museum. The itinerary also includes the Danish National Railway Museum and Denmark’s longest narrow-gauge steam railway, the Hedelands Veteranbanen. Price from £3,050pp, including rail travel from London, ferry crossings, B&B hotel accommodation, guided excursions, and selected meals and the services of a professional tour leader throughout.

Behind the Scenes in Central Europe

Rail enthusiasts will love this new 15-day European tour (14–28 September 2026) travelling through the Czech Republic, Austria and Germany. Highlights include guided visits to the Prague Transport Museum and Meiningen Steam Locomotive Works, chartered tram rides, journeys on narrow-gauge steam lines in Gmünd, Austria, and a ride on the spectacular Schafbergbahn cogwheel railway. With time to explore Prague, Salzburg, Nuremberg and Meiningen, the price covers rail travel throughout, selected meals, excursions, B&B hotel accommodation, and the services of a professional tour leader. Price starts from £3,145pp.

Or simply sit back and soak in the vistas from the train on some new Grand tours where travellers can discover the journey and embrace the destinations:

Swiss Mountains & Lakes

Experience Switzerland’s breathtaking scenery (2–15 September 2026) on this 14-day escorted tour, priced from £4,330pp, which includes a First Class Swiss Travel Pass for unlimited travel and journeys on iconic mountain railways and funiculars, the Golden Panoramic Express, and paddle steamer cruises on four Swiss lakes. Highlights include ascents of the Brienzer Rothorn, Gornergrat, Mount Rigi, and Mount Pilatus, as well as visits to Lucerne, Interlaken, Lausanne, and Zermatt – all offering panoramic views of alpine peaks and valleys. Price covers rail travel from London, B&B hotel accommodation, guided excursions, and selected meals and the services of a professional tour leader throughout.

Discover Puglia

This week-long tour (5–11 October 2026) is an exploration of southern Italy’s enchanting “heel of the boot.” Priced from £2,650pp, this 7-day escorted holiday includes guided tours of Bari, Alberobello, Matera, Lecce, Otranto, and Gallipoli, plus a scenic coastal rail journey from Bari to Lecce. Highlights feature a visit to the Castellana Caves, lunch in a Matera cave restaurant, and a farewell dinner in Lecce. The price covers flights from London, rail and coach travel, B&B hotel accommodation, selected lunches and dinners, excursions, and the services of a professional tour leader throughout plus local guides.

For the immersive tourer a new holiday to Turkey has been added to Ffestiniog Travel’s Small & Traditional range:

Treasures of Turkey

This escorted tour (14–27 October 2026) offers an in-depth journey through the Turkey’s fascinating history, culture, and landscapes. Over 14 days, travellers will explore Istanbul’s iconic sights, cruise the Bosphorus, visit the WWI battlefields of Gallipoli, discover the ancient cities of Troy, Pergamon, and Ephesus, and marvel at the cave dwellings and volcanic scenery of Cappadocia. The adventure continues to the eastern city of Kars, close to the Armenian border, before a spectacular return to Istanbul aboard the Dogu Express. Guests will stay in small, locally owned accommodation (except Istanbul), enjoy fresh regional cuisine, and travel comfortably by rail, road, and domestic flights. Prices start from £4,530pp.

Each escorted holiday combines spectacular train journeys with cultural sightseeing, ensuring that the journey itself is as memorable as the destinations. From the snowy Alps and festive markets of Europe to the far-flung wonders of Asia and Latin America, Ffestiniog Travel continues to deliver imaginative rail itineraries that appeal to both seasoned travellers and those seeking a new way to experience the world.

General manager, Maria Cook comments; “Our 2026 programme reflects both the loyalty of our regular travellers and our continuing passion for uncovering new rail adventures. We are especially excited to offer destinations such as Mexico and Thailand alongside the perennial favourites of Switzerland and Italy – giving travellers even more choice to explore the world by rail.”

As a company owned by a charitable trust, profits from all holidays go directly to support the preservation of the Ffestiniog and Welsh Highland Railways in North Wales. This means every booking not only secures a unique travel experience but also contributes to safeguarding one of Britain’s most historic heritage railways.

The 2026 brochure is available now. For further details or to request a copy of the brochure, visit www.ffestiniogtravel.com or call 01766 512400.