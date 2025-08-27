Hyatt Place Whitehorse Opens Its Doors in Canada’s Yukon

The Yukon’s capital city, Whitehorse, welcomes a striking new addition with the opening of Hyatt Place Whitehorse, the brand’s first property in Canada’s North and only the second purpose-built hotel to open in Whitehorse in more than 50 years. Whitehorse is a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts, culture vultures, culinary aficionados and history buffs. Known as the ‘Wilderness City’, Whitehorse is the hub of the Yukon where exciting outdoors meets great cuisine, live theatre, amazing wildlife, and the world-famous gold rush history.

Developed by majority First Nations owned Northern Vision Development Limited Partnership (NVD), the $50 million hotel combines the Hyatt Place brand’s signature comfort and convenience with a strong sense of place and will create 40 jobs in the area. From locally inspired dining to interiors enriched with Indigenous art, every detail has been designed to connect guests with the cultural heritage, landscapes and community of Whitehorse and the Yukon.

A downtown address with mountain views:

Located in the heart of downtown Whitehorse and minutes from Erik Nielsen Whitehorse International Airport, Hyatt Place Whitehorse puts guests within steps of Main Street’s cafés and shops, the Yukon River waterfront and cultural landmarks such as the MacBride Museum of Yukon History. Oversized windows in the 115 guest rooms frame sweeping views of the city’s surrounding mountains, a constant reminder that the wilderness is never far away.

Celebrating Yukon heritage:

Hyatt Place Whitehorse is the first hotel in the city to fully integrate Yukon First Nations culture into its design. Carvings and artwork created by Indigenous artists are showcased throughout the property, honouring the region’s heritage and reflecting the ownership and vision of NVD.

Modern comfort, northern flavour:

The hotel’s Carved Restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner inspired by locally sourced ingredients, while the Lobby Lounge offers a curated list of wines and signature cocktails. Guests can also enjoy flexible meeting and event spaces, an outdoor patio for receptions, a 24/7 fitness centre and complimentary WiFi throughout.

Hyatt Place Whitehorse features:

115 spacious guest rooms with separate areas to sleep, work and relax

The Market for grab-and-go meals and drinks

A “Necessities” program for essential items to buy or borrow

A 24/7 fitness centre with exercise equipment and training areas

On-site parking for guests

Meeting and event spaces, including an outdoor patio for receptions and networking events

Michael Hale, Chief Executive Officer of Northern Vision Development, said: “As our first new-build hotel, Hyatt Place Whitehorse is a defining project for NVD. The design captures who we are as a company while setting a new standard for northern hospitality. We have created accommodations and services on par with any major city, but with a uniquely Yukon feel. This investment also demonstrates our continued belief in this community, adding more than 40 permanent jobs and meaningful opportunities for the people who live here.”

Scott Richer, Vice President of Development and Owner Relations for Canada at Hyatt, said:

“We are thrilled to open Hyatt’s first property in Canada’s Yukon Territory and to further expand our presence in the country. Over the last decade, Hyatt has quintupled its Canadian portfolio, creating more places for our guests and World of Hyatt members to stay. Hyatt Place Whitehorse reflects our commitment to thoughtful growth in exceptional destinations.”

The hotel is part of the award-winning World of Hyatt loyalty program, allowing members to earn and redeem points at Hyatt Place Whitehorse and across Hyatt’s global portfolio. For a limited time, members can earn up to 16,000 Bonus Points on eligible stays completed before 7 September 2025.

Rooms start from £136 ($255 CAD) room per night for a standard room.