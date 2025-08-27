Emirates layers on more of its latest onboard product, including Premium Economy in four cities

Emirates will be layering on more of its next-generation Airbus A350 as well as retrofitted Airbus A380s and Boeing 777s - all featuring Premium Economy - in four cities across the Middle East and West Asia.

The addition of the latest Premium Economy and Business Class seats on more scheduled services to/from Amman, Mumbai, Muscat and Bahrain means customers will have further opportunities to experience the airline’s highly acclaimed onboard products, and a more consistent experience when connecting through Dubai to destinations also served by the airline’s Airbus A350 and retrofitted Boeing 777 and A380 aircraft.

Emirates’ enhanced A380s, Boeing 777s and latest A350 aircraft will operate on the following schedules:

EK903/904 to/from Amman will operate with a four-class A380 with refreshed interiors, including Premium Economy, from 26 October 2025*. The upcoming retrofitted aircraft upgrade means customers will experience the latest signature products on both daily services.

Mumbai will receive a retrofitted Boeing 777 on EK504/505 starting 26 October* and customers will have the opportunity to experience the latest cabins on 22 weekly flights.

Starting 30 October*, Emirates will offer its signature A350 experience on all 9 weekly flights to Muscat with the deployment of the Airbus A350 on its EK862/863 services on Thursday and Saturday.

Emirates will also introduce an additional retrofitted Boeing 777 to Bahrain on its EK833/834 services every Thursday from 4 December*. Once deployed, Bahrain will be exclusively served with aircraft kitted with signature cabins, including Premium Economy and refreshed Business Class.

These deployments boost the airline’s Premium Economy cabin offering on more than 635-weekly flights across its network. By winter, the airline will serve 68 cities with aircraft fitted with its Premium Economy product, and 36 of them all-exclusively with the highly acclaimed cabin.

As demand grows for premium travel, Emirates is strategically scaling up its Premium Economy footprint. By the end of 2025, Emirates expects to offer over 2 million Premium Economy seats. Today, Emirates offers over 1.8 million Premium Economy seats across its network.

The airline’s retrofit programme, one of the largest in aviation history, is progressing rapidly, with aircraft being completed at an average rate of one every three weeks. To date, 67 aircraft have been refurbished, as part of a plan to retrofit 219 aircraft, including a combination of 110 A380s and 109 Boeing 777s. The airline is also currently operating 9 A350s to 15 destinations.

Tickets can be booked on emirates.com, the Emirates App, Emirates Retail stores or via both online and offline travel agents.