Festival des Etoilés Monte-Carlo Welcomes Michelin-Starred Chef Duos for Culinary Series

From 29 September until 11 November, the eagerly anticipated Festival des Etoilés Monte-Carlo is set to captivate the culinary world with the return of its exclusive four-hands dinner series. This year’s edition is marked by a collaboration of Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer’s Michelin-starred chefs with esteemed guest chefs, Julien Royer, Amaury Bouhours, Sven Wassmer and British Chef and restauranteur, Jason Atherton.

Diners will have the unique opportunity to partake in a series of captivating “dinner by two” experiences at Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer’s acclaimed restaurants. Including Le Blue Bay at the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort; Le Grill and Le Louis XV Alain Ducasse at the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo; and Pavyllon Monte-Carlo, a restaurant by Yannick Alléno at the Hôtel Hermitage Monte-Carlo.

The Festival des Etoilés Monte-Carlo will culminate on 11 November, with a gala evening at the illustrious Salle Empire of Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo featuring four Michelin-starred chefs. Alain Ducasse, Yannick Alléno, Dominique Lory, and Marcel Ravin will take centre stage, with live cooking demonstrations and a menu that presents a harmonious symphony of flavours, techniques, and creativity.

Key Festival Dates:

September 29 & 30: Marcel Ravin x Julien Royer at Las Brisas

Michelin starred Chef Marcel Ravin and three-Michelin starred Chef Julien Royer, known as Chef-Owner of Odette restaurant in Singapore, join at Las Brisas Restaurant at Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort. Taking inspiration from their grandmothers, the chef duo shares a strong respect for seasonal and local produce and will come together to take diners on a journey through the world of Garden Gastronomy. The menu will be accompanied by Grand Cru: the La Grande Dame cuvée from Maison Veuve Clicquot’s signature collection. €690 per person for meal with Champagne pairing

October 13 & 14: Dominique Lory x Jason Atherton at Le Grill

Chef Dominique Lory and British Chef Jason Atherton, who holds multiple starred restaurants to his name, join for a culinary rendezvous on the eighth floor of the Hôtel de Paris. With two personalities as generous as they are perfectionist, the menu will showcase an intermingling of Chef Lory’s signature creativity – balancing tradition and modernity – and Chef Atherton’s distinctly eclectic and ever-evolving style. €450 per person for dinner with a glass of Champagne

October 27 & 28: Emmanuel Pilon x Amaury Bouhours at Le Louis XV

Chef Emmanuel Pilon, from Le Louis XV Alain Ducasse in Monte-Carlo, and Chef Amaury Bouhours. from Le Meurice Alain Ducasse in Paris, will host two exceptional dinners at Le Louis XV Alain Ducasse. In addition to their friendship, the two chefs share a common mentor, having trained under Alan Ducasse, and embody his vision of contemporary haute cuisine. For these dinners, each has developed their own personal interpretation of Ducasse’s cuisine to shape the menu – which will be served with Dom Pérignon Champagne pairings in the presence of Alain Ducasse. €900 per person with food and Dom Pérignon Champagne pairings.

November 3 & 4: Yannick Alléno x Sven Wassmer at Pavyllon

Chef Yannick Alléno and Chef Sven Wassmer join at Pavyllon Monte-Carlo at Hôtel Hermitage for its very first four-hands dinner experience. Chef Sven Wassmer developed his unique culinary style with products from the Alps, reaching the pinnacle of his career at Memories at the Grand Resort Bad Ragaz where he earned three stars in the Michelin Guide. Price on request.

November 11: Festival des Etoilés Grand Closing Gala at the Salle Empire of the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo – featuring Marcel Ravin, Dominique Lory, Alain Ducasse, Yannick Alléno.

With a culinary legacy spanning over 150 years, Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer boasts 33 restaurants and bars, culminating in a total of seven Michelin stars. This edition of the Festival des Etoilés Monte-Carlo is a testament to the group’s unwavering commitment to the art of living and gastronomy.