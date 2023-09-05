Sail Croatia Launches New ‘Wines of Croatia’ Elegance Cruises

Whether you’re a wine novice or you can tell your Syrah from a Shiraz, join Sail Croatia’s new Wines of Croatia cruise and you can learn all about the ancient grape varieties of the Dalmatia coast region of Croatia, while sailing in luxury on a small ship!

New for 2024, the Elegance wine cruises will allow guests to immerse themselves in the natural, cultural and historical sights of Croatia while also buffing up on their wine knowledge. Departing from the UNESCO town of Split, guests can enjoy a Wine Jeep Safari on the largest island of Brac, sip wine in the Stari Grad Plains of Hvar, delve into the history of Vis from the world’s only winery in a military tunnel, explore Marco Polo’s Korcula and relax in nature in Mljet, before ending in the medieval city of Dubrovnik.

Sail Croatia’s Elegance Cruises offer the highest quality of comfort onboard custom-built ships, featuring private ensuite rooms with air conditioning, spacious dining saloons and large sundecks. The three ships chosen to operate the new itinerary are among the most luxurious in Sail Croatia’s fleet with a maximum capacity of 38 guests.

Helle Seuran, Managing Director of Sail Croatia commented “Our new cruises give our guests the opportunity to indulge their passion for wine, whilst also enjoying a relaxing week exploring the Adriatic on one of our deluxe superyachts. Our wine cruises offer great value for money and are ideal for wine-lovers who want to explore a new region in luxury. What could be more luxurious than arriving at a winery on a luxury small ship?”

Wine lovers can choose from the 28th April departure on Olimp, 21st July on Esperanza or 6th October on Queen Jelena.

The cruises start from £1,579 per person including a welcome reception, breakfast and lunch daily, Captain’s dinner, and local village dinner, winery tours and wine tastings plus return airport transfers. Prices are based on two sharing, subject to availability and correct at time of issue.

Flights are not included but offered by a choice of airlines from the UK.

To book visit www.sail-croatia.com or call tel: 020 4525 7534.