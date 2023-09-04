The Top 5 Bars in Ho Chi Minh City

As Ho Chi Minh City prepares to host the World Travel Awards later this week we take a look at the top 5 bars for guests to spend some leisure time as they await this prestigious gala event.

The city is home to a diverse range of bars, each offering its unique atmosphere and flavors. Whether you’re looking for a classy cocktail lounge, a lively rooftop bar, or a cozy speakeasy, Ho Chi Minh City has something to offer every type of nightlife enthusiast. In this article, we’ll explore the top five bars in this dynamic city.

Chill Skybar:

Nestled atop the AB Tower in District 1, Chill Skybar offers one of the most breathtaking views of Ho Chi Minh City’s skyline. This glamorous rooftop bar is a favorite among both locals and tourists. The chic and modern design, coupled with a wide range of cocktails and an extensive wine list, makes it the perfect place for a night out. As the evening progresses, the DJ sets the mood with trendy music, turning Chill Skybar into a lively dance floor.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Observatory:

For those seeking an underground and alternative nightlife experience, The Observatory is the place to be. Located in District 4, this intimate and unpretentious bar is a haven for electronic music lovers. The resident and guest DJs spin a variety of electronic beats, from techno to house, creating an immersive and energetic atmosphere. The Observatory is a true gem for those who appreciate cutting-edge music and a friendly, unpretentious crowd.

Broma: Not A Bar:

Tucked away in an alley off Nguyen Hue Walking Street, Broma: Not A Bar is a hidden gem reminiscent of a classic speakeasy. Its cozy and intimate setting, complete with leather couches and dim lighting, provides the perfect backdrop for an evening of conversation and craft cocktails. The mixologists here are known for their creativity, and the cocktail menu features a delightful selection of both classic and innovative drinks.

Saigon Saigon Rooftop Bar:

Saigon Saigon Rooftop Bar is an iconic establishment located in the heart of District 1. This historic bar has been a favorite since the 1950s, offering a panoramic view of the city and the Saigon River. The colonial-era décor, live music, and an extensive list of wines and cocktails transport guests back in time. It’s a place where you can savor a drink while taking in the stunning sunset and the vibrant street life below.

Lush Bar:

Lush Bar is known for its eclectic and fun-loving atmosphere. Situated in the heart of District 1, it attracts a diverse crowd of locals and tourists alike. The vibrant décor, neon lights, and music ranging from pop to hip-hop create a lively and energetic environment. Lush Bar is the go-to spot for those who want to dance the night away and enjoy an extensive menu of reasonably priced drinks.



Ho Chi Minh City’s nightlife is as diverse as the city itself, offering a wide array of bars to suit every taste and mood. From glamorous rooftop lounges to underground music hubs and cozy speakeasies, this city has it all. Whether you’re a cocktail enthusiast, a music lover, or just looking for a memorable night out, these top five bars in Ho Chi Minh City are sure to provide an unforgettable experience in this vibrant and bustling metropolis. So, the next time you find yourself in Saigon, be sure to explore these establishments for a taste of the city’s thriving nightlife. It is also the proud host city for the Asia and Oceania Gala Ceremony of the Word Travel Awards which is being held on the 6th September.

So kick back, enjoy, raise a glass or two, you’re in Vietnam!