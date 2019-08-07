FCO warns against Ecuador travel as unrest continues

The Foreign & Commonwealth Office has begun to advise against “all but essential travel” to Ecuador.

The decision comes following a period of sometimes violent unrest in the country, which has seen president, Lenín Moreno, decamp from capital Quito to the port city of Guayaquil.

The FCO further advised against all travel within the 20-kilometre exclusion zone along the border with Colombia - except for the official border crossing town of Tulcan in Carchi province.

The Galapagos Islands remain unaffected.

The also advice does not apply to transit through Quito or Guayaquil airports for onward travel to Galapagos.

There have been extensive protests across Ecuador since October 3rd following new economic measures announced by the government.

This has caused nationwide disruption, with demonstrations and road blockages in many provinces.

A state of emergency remains in place.

“Tensions remain high and the situation is volatile,” explained a statement from the FCO.

“Guests should avoid all demonstrations, as some have turned violent and resulted in injuries and several fatalities.

“The historic centre in Quito and the vicinity of the National Assembly are a particular focus for protests.”

Deal

Moreno, however, earlier struck a deal with indigenous leaders to cancel a disputed austerity package.

It is hoped the move could end the nearly two weeks of protests that have paralysed the economy.

Under the agreement, the president will withdraw the International Monetary Fund-backed package, known as Decree 883, that included a sharp rise in fuel costs.

Indigenous leaders, in turn, will call on their followers to end protests and street blockades.

LATA

Commenting on the situation, the Latin American Travel Association said it was “sorry” to hear about the current disruption in Ecuador.

“We are monitoring the situation closely and we understand that measures are currently being taken to restore the peace,” added LATA chairman Colin Stewart.

