Holland America Line celebrates latest Ryndam milestone

Holland America Line has reached a milestone in the building of Ryndam, its next Pinnacle-class ship, with the successful launch of the forward lower section.

Also known as the “troncone,” the element was launched at Fincantieri’s Palermo shipyard in Italy.

After an official blessing by padre Giovanni Cassata, Madrina Giuseppa Catalano cut the rope to release the celebratory bottle of Champagne that smashed against the ship’s hull for good luck.

Ryndam is expected to be delivered in May 2021.

Measuring 269 feet (82 meters) long, 115 feet (35 meters) wide and weighing 4,400 tons, the section will soon leave the Palermo yard and be moved to Marghera for an early-November arrival.

Jan Koller, project manager, newbuilds for Holland America Line, was at the ceremony.

“This is Ryndam’s first major milestone since the steel cutting, and it’s so exciting to see a large portion of the ship taking shape and already in the water,” said Orlando Ashford, president of Holland America Line.

“Watching a new ship come together piece by piece builds anticipation, and we will soon be announcing the inaugural itineraries for Ryndam cruises in summer 2021.

“Like her sister ships Koningsdam and Nieuw Statendam, Ryndam will be a true masterpiece.”

Fincantieri’s Marghera shipyard also is building sections of Ryndam that are being assembled, and the Palermo section will be added when it arrives.

The 2,668-guest Ryndam’s next major milestone will be the keel laying when the ship’s first block is placed into the drydock.

From there, blocks will be added weekly until the steel structure is complete and the dock can be flooded for the official float out.