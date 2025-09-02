4th Kid-Only Candy Spa to Pamper Young Explorers

For kids, family vacations mean more than just time away from home – they are chances to make new friends, discover different cultures, try exciting activities, and feel more special. Now, following the opening of the world’s fourth Candy Spa at Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, young guests can take their first little steps into a whimsical world of wellness.

Centara Mirage, the vibrant themed resort concept from Centara Hotels & Resorts, is dedicated to sprinkling magic on family holidays and helping young explorers to make everlasting memories. And no aspect of the resort experience is as wonderous as Candy Spa. Now available at all four Centara Mirage resorts worldwide, nestled on prime stretches of beach in Thailand, Vietnam, Dubai, and the Maldives, this unique concept immerses young guests in a colourful, sweet-scented sanctuary of personal beauty and pampering.

Crafted for the under 10s*, each spa feels like stepping into the pages of a fairytale, with oversized lollipops, chocolate boxes, and candy canes, cosy treatment areas and all sorts of accessories. Friendly therapists are ready and waiting with a warm welcome and a broad smile to create the perfect atmosphere for fun-filled afternoons.

The beauty of Candy Spa is that moms and dads can unwind and find their own “me time” – including soothing therapies at the separate, adults-only Spa Cenvaree – while also enjoying the peace-of-mind that their little angels are being cared for professionally. For truly heartfelt moments, every spa can be hired out for a birthday party or special occasion, with plenty of fun activities and lots of sweet treats.

At Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya, the award-winning Lost World-themed family playground and water park just two hours’ drive from Bangkok, Thailand’s original Candy Spa is a haven of tranquility where little princesses and princes can come and relax with playful facials, artistic manicures, and perfect pedicures.

“Candy Spa is amazing! I had my eye on the big lollipops, but after trying the chocolate wrap, I enjoyed it tremendously and found it taste even better. The message lady was really lovely too and gave me a cuddly elephant that I gladly took home,” one happy Candy Spa customer said.

Another Candy Spa can be found on Vietnam’s sun-soaked southeast coast at Centara Mirage Resort Mui Ne, an “Explorer’s Playground” where children can make a splash in the water park and enjoy fun days in the kids’ clubs and play areas. And at Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai, which is inspired by Thai and Arabian adventures, girls and boys can feel like divas or rock stars, with dazzling nail art, hair braiding, magical makeovers and more.

“Me and my sister did the ‘Bestie Duo’ package – we’re BFFs anyway, so I loved getting my face and nails done with her. We’re going to tell all our friends at school about it when we get home,” said another young guest in Dubai.

The world’s newest Candy Spa is now open at Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, the all-new underwater world themed family paradise in the Indian Ocean. Within this bright, multi-sensory world of comfy cushions and cosy treatment areas, little ones can enjoy edible treats and nail art, making every child feel special and included.

Every Centara Mirage resort has been intuitively designed for the needs of families, with world-class water parks, fun slides, lazy rivers, family rooms with bunk beds, kids’ clubs, special menus at the restaurants, and so much more. For young explorers seeking exciting and inspiring new experiences, Candy Spa lets them feel as if they have fallen into a fairytale.

For more information about Centara, please visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com.

