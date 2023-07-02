Fairmont Hotels & Resorts and Arora Group announce agreement

Further to the acquisition in December 2021 of Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf & Spa by Arora Group, one of the UK’s leading hotel owner-operators, the signing of an agreement has been announced to redevelop the hotel under the globally renowned Fairmont Hotels & Resorts brand.

The announcement demonstrates the growing partnership between Arora Group and world leading hospitality group Accor, whose expansive collection of brands includes Fairmont Hotels & Resorts.

The hotel will join iconic Fairmont properties across the UK and Ireland, such as The Savoy, A Fairmont Managed Hotel, in London; Fairmont St Andrews in Scotland; Carton House, A Fairmont Managed Hotel, in Ireland; and the Arora-owned Fairmont Windsor Park near historic Windsor. With more than 90 destinations around the globe, Fairmont is known for its grand and awe-inspiring properties, many steeped in rich history and all assuming a very special place at the heart of their local communities.

Prior to taking on the Fairmont flag, Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf & Spa will undergo a multi-million-pound redevelopment over the next few years, bringing the hotel to new levels of luxury, unparalleled in the area. Dating back to 1601, the estate spans 1,100 acres of pristine land on the border of Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire. Beyond the magnificent and historic facade of the Mansion House, today stands a 5-star country house hotel boasting exceptional facilities and offering luxurious yet relaxed service.

Excellent transport links between St. Pancras and Luton Parkway railway stations mean the hotel is easily reachable from London or Cambridge. As one of the most accessible hotels to Luton airport, it is a convenient destination for domestic and international travelers alike.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner again with Arora Group, building upon our tremendous success at Fairmont Windsor Park,” said Sébastien Bazin, Chairman & CEO, Accor. “This is an exciting project, truly a piece of history in this region, and we are honored that Arora has entrusted it to Fairmont.”

Adds Mark Willis, CEO, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, “There are few hotels in the world with the incredible heritage and grand, elegant estate of Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf & Spa. This is a perfect addition to a collection of hotels that already includes such icons as The Plaza in New York, The Savoy in London, Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai. We will be honored to welcome the Luton Hoo Hotel to the Fairmont family, and are excited to see the property’s transformation unfold over the coming months and years.”

Surinder Arora, Founder and Chairman of Arora Group, commented: “We are incredibly proud to bring the prestigious Fairmont brand once again to Arora’s portfolio of hotels. Over the last decade, our estate has grown significantly, and we are excited to have this historic hotel join our other flagship properties. Luton Hoo’s heritage is exceptional with guests such as Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip spending part of their honeymoon there and Sir Winston Churchill giving his famous post World War II speech to a crowd of 110,000 people. Building on our existing expertise with the brand at Fairmont Windsor Park, we cannot wait to commence the redevelopment and bring this stunning hotel back to is full glory and potential.”

For more information on the current Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf & Spa visit www.lutonhoo.co.uk.