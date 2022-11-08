EXPO CITY DUBAI IS PROUD HOST OF COP28

A state-of-the-art ‘green’ destination that hosted the world for six months, Expo City Dubai is the proud host of COP28 – The Emirates Climate Conference with the UNFCCC, sharing the global summit’s objectives of achieving sustainability and enabling action towards climate security.

The City carries the sustainability legacy of Expo 2020 Dubai, with a commitment to engaging and elevating the voices of youth in the journey to a sustainable future. Marking the one-year countdown to COP28, Expo City Dubai kicks off a diverse and engaging calendar of sustainability-themed events, featuring thought-provoking youth discussions, performances, exhibitions and more.

Further activations will be revealed over the next 12 months, culminating in an unrivalled, impactful ‘Green Zone’ public area during COP28 (6-17 November 2023)