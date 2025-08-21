Explore Worldwide Launches Brand-New Upgraded Tour: Highlights of Northern India

Award-winning small group adventure tour operator, Explore Worldwide has launched an exciting new addition to its premium Upgraded range: Highlights of Northern India. This 10-day adventure reimagines the classic Golden Triangle route with elevated comfort, immersive cultural experiences and unforgettable wildlife encounters.

Designed for first-time visitors seeking a richer, more relaxed way to experience India, the tour reflects the growing demand for premium small group travel with purpose and personality, with the first tours taking place in January 2026.

Demand for travel to India and premium comfort experiences are at an all-time high, with the UK remaining as one of India’s top three markets for international tourism behind Bangladesh and the USA. The Highlights of Northern India is designed to meet the growing appetite for authentic cultural immersion delivered with a higher standard of accommodation, curated experiences, and relaxed pacing.

The tour provides an ideal introduction for first-time visitors to India, taking in the iconic Golden Triangle, Delhi, Agra and Jaipur, along with the striking Chambal region for a more unique and less-travelled perspective.

For those looking to extend their adventure, the itinerary combines seamlessly with Explore’s Ranthambore extension, allowing guests the opportunity to search for Bengal Tigers in one of India’s most famous national parks, transforming the trip into a well-rounded 14-day journey.

Travellers will begin their experience in Old Delhi with a vibrant street food tour through the eyes of our guide, a former street child and alumni of the wonderful Salaam Balak Trust. From there, the journey continues through the architectural and historical wonders of Agra and Jaipur. Guests will embark on a jeep safari through the dramatic ravines of Chambal, once the hiding grounds of infamous dacoits that inspired countless Bollywood villains.

A visit to the Wildlife SOS Conservation and Care Centre will offer insight into the life and welfare of Asian elephants, followed by a tranquil boat safari along the Chambal River, where gharials, turtles, crocodiles, and even the elusive Gangetic River dolphin may be spotted. The tour concludes in regal fashion with a stay in a 300-year-old heritage palace, once a royal residence of Indian Maharajas.

Explore Worldwide’s Managing Director, Michael Edwards, said: “India is a destination that never fails to leave a mark on travellers. It’s bold, beautiful, and endlessly fascinating. With the launch of our upgraded Highlights of Northern India, we’re offering a fresh take on the classic Golden Triangle, combining extraordinary wildlife, deeply immersive cultural experiences, and premium comfort throughout. We know our customers are increasingly looking for that perfect balance of adventure and indulgence, and this new tour delivers just that.”

Highlights of India is priced from £1,799 per person based on twin share. The tour includes nine breakfasts, one lunch, and five dinners. All accommodation is of Premium standard, except in Dholpur where guests will enjoy two nights in a Comfortable-graded heritage palace. Flights not included.

The new tour officially launches with 14 departures for 2026, starting on 31 January 2026.

To find out more about Explore’s Upgraded Highlights of India tour, visit: www.explore.co.uk/holidays/upgraded-highlights-of-northern-india or call 01252 437 754.