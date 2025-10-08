La Baia Paris Launched This September, Bringing Coastal Glamour to the Golden Triangle

This September, Paris gets a splash of coastal sunshine and charm with the launch of La Baia Paris, by Bulldozer Hospitality Group.

Promising to bring the sun-soaked elegance of the Amalfi Coast to one of the most Romantic cities in the world, in the heart of the French capital’s Golden Triangle.

After successful launches, in some of the world’s best dining destinations such as London, Dubai and New York, La Baia will soon land in Paris, promising an unforgettable Mediterranean escape. Guests can expect chic interiors and candle lit evenings, vibrant Italian music and cuisine that sings of summer by the sea.

La Baia is a love letter to the Amalfi philosophy of “La Dolce Vita”, the interiors are warm and inviting, with terracotta hues, hand-painted ceramics, soft candlelight and coastal textures that create a transportive atmosphere. The space was crafted by the renowned Architectural designer Lázaro Rosa-Violán.

At the helm of this culinary journey is Executive Head Chef Stefano Tortelli, known for his sophisticated and soulful take of Italian classics. Stefano is famed for his innovative use of luxurious ingredients, including caviar and Mozzarella di Bufala Pregiata Figliata di Battipaglia.

Stefano’s experience spans the Gordon Ramsay group and acclaimed Italian fine dining restaurants such as Enoteca Turi and Alba London.

La Baia’s menu is a culinary journey through Southern Italy, where bold flavours meet traditional Italian artistry.

Guests can begin their culinary journey at the Crudo Bar, a true celebration of the sea’s finest offerings. Delicate Mediterranean scampi, pristine oysters, and the vibrant red shrimp carabineros set the stage, while an exceptional selection of fish including Gurnard (Grondin), Red Mullet (Rouget), Sea Bass (Loup de Mer), and Black Seabream (Dorade), showcases the rich bounty of the Mediterranean. Shellfish aficionados will delight in tender Langouste lobster, succulent scorpion fish (Rascasse), jumbo tiger prawns, and the regal King Crab, perfectly complemented by the legendary Gillardeau oysters. Each plate is an ode to freshness and elegance, delivering flavors that transport you straight to the sun-soaked coasts of the Mediterranean, making every bite an unforgettable experience.

Signature dishes showcase delicate stuffed zucchini flowers, seabream carpaccio, and exquisitely prepared tuna tartare with caviar. Highlights also include the tuna bikini with caviar, caviar and crab ravioli, artisanal crisp pizzas, and the legendary Tagliolino Amalfi, elegantly finished with a silky sauce of Amalfi lemons. And there’s no better way to conclude a stunning meal than with their exceptional desserts, including the iconic Delizia Limone d’Amalfi, the giant Gelato Ferrero Rocher, the traditional Pistachio Tiramisu, and the indulgent Aperol Baba.