Explore the Flavors of the Maldives and Sri Lanka with New Cookbook from Chef Lal Fonseka

Chef Lal Fonseka, the Director of Food and Beverage at OBLU NATURE Helengeli, together with local chefs recently published a handy ‘Maldivian & Sri Lankan Cookbook’ celebrating the common flavours of the two beautiful Indian Ocean nations.

Launched in October 2022, the Maldivian & Sri Lankan Cookbook is a work of love dedicated by Chef Lal Fonseka to the Maldives, where he has been living for the past 17 years. It was while working and interacting with the talented local chefs and home cooks, that Chef Lal Fonseka developed a keen interest in the local cuisine.

Ever passionate about introducing travellers to the delights of Maldivian dishes, he recently took some time off to put together the ‘Maldivian & Sri Lankan Cookbook’ with inputs from local chefs and the Maldivian community. The convenient 42-page paperback book, written in English, showcases 15 recipes including favourites such as Mashuni and Masroshi.

“This is my first book, through which I want to do my bit to take Maldivian and Sri Lankan cuisines to all parts of the world. Readers can expect to try popular recipes and learn about the subtle differences between the two cuisines through this book. For example, Maldivian cuisine mostly uses Maldivian chilli which is spicier than Sri Lankan green chilli and has a distinct taste and aroma.” says Chef Lal Fonseka.

Chef Lal Fonseka is the Director of Food and Beverage at OBLU NATURE Helengeli, a four-star resort in North Male Atoll. He has built a keen eye for identifying food trends over 25 years of culinary experience in prestigious hospitality brands such as Jetwing, Soneva, Six Senses, and Lily Beach.

While he hails from the emerald isle of Sri Lanka, Chef Lal has lived and worked in the Maldives, Thailand, England, Switzerland, Australia, and Papua New Guinea. His appreciation of different food cultures is evident in the creative fine dining menus and multi-cuisine concepts that he designs for guests at OBLU NATURE Helengeli.

The ‘Maldivian & Sri Lankan Cookbook’ is priced at USD 15 and available for sale at selected ESSENCE boutique outlets including at OBLU NATURE Helengeli.

