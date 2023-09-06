Experience the Thrills of Motorsport in Emilia-Romagna: Following the Trail of Enzo Ferrari

The northern Italian region of Emilia-Romagna boasts renowned automotive heritage, being the birthplace of Enzo Ferrari, the visionary behind one of the world’s most iconic sports car brands.

His biopic Ferrari was presented at the 80th Venice International Film Festival last week, with Adam Driver starring as Enzo Ferrari, before premiering in the UK on 26th December 2023. To celebrate its release, Emilia Romagna calls automotive enthusiasts and adventurers to follow in Enzo’s footsteps with a visit to the region. Below are five experiences visitors can do to immerse themselves in Emilia Romagna’s peerless motorsport culture.

Discover the Need for Speed at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari Imola’s Autodromo

There is no better place to experience the thrill of a race track than at Enzo e Dino Ferrari, located in Imola. Following the narrative of the Enzo Ferrari film, participants can conquer the same iconic curves and straights that shaped the careers of countless racing legends. For those who would prefer to remain on two feet, then they can join an informative walking tour of the track. Roaring engines and the scent of burning rubber provides an authentic motorsport encounter that pays homage to Enzo’s indomitable spirit.

www.autodromoimola.it

Step into Enzo Ferrari’s World at Museo Ferrari

Boasting two Museo Ferrrari’s, visitors are spoilt for choice when it comes to exploring the Ferrari’s history. The museum in Marenello focuses more on the vehicle itself, whereas the museum located in Modena explores the legacy of Enzo Ferrari himself. In the midst of an impressive collection of legendary cars, trophies, memorabilia, and timely exhibitions, visitors can relive the life and times of the man who revolutionised motorsport. The Enzo Ferrari film serves as a backdrop to the museum’s captivating exhibits, shedding light on Enzo’s extraordinary journey and the evolution of the Ferrari brand.

https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/museums/enzo-ferrari-modena

Master Precision Driving at Varano Melegari Circuit

About 25 km from Parma and around the first hills of the Apennines, rises the Varano de’ Melegari Circuit which boasts over 40 years of experience in the world of racing,and road safety, and to this day remains one of the spots of excellence in Emilia Romagna’s MotorValley. Participants can learn the art of precision driving from skilled instructors, honing their skills on the track’s demanding corners and stretches in high performance cars. From mastering controlled slides to achieving perfect lines, Varano Circuit celebrates the commitment to perfection that Enzo embodied.

www.travelemiliaromagna.it/autodromo-varano-melegari/

Discover motorsport history at the Panini Motor Museum

For those seeking a more immersive encounter with motorsport history, the Panini Motor Museum in Modena is a must-visit. This hidden gem houses an impressive collection of rare and vintage cars, including historic Formula One vehicles, classic motorcycles, and an array of automotive memorabilia, whilst also shining a spotlight on Enzo Ferrari’s accomplishments. Visitors can get up close to the vehicles that have left a long-standing mark on motorsport culture.

www.paninimotormuseum.it

Witness the sport in action in May 2024

Visitors to the region in May should secure tickets to the Motor Valley Fest 2024. This is a celebration of engines, innovation, culture, and the food and wine of this unique region, taking place in the city of Modena, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Hot on the heels of the Motor Valley Fest is the annual Emilia Romagna Grand Prix where racing fanatics can witness the pros in action. Taking place over 63 laps of the old school, 4.909-kilometre Enzo e Dino Ferrari, commonly known as Imola and former home of the San Marino GP, there is no racing experience like it. Dates have been confirmed for the 2024 season, with grand tour arriving on Italian soil from 17-19 May, where Ferrari will have a presence. Official ticket packages can be secured with F1 Experiences. www.formula1.com