Enjoy a Taste of Cornwall This Autumn

From pop-up feasting to taster menus and the start of the oyster season, Hotel Meudon near Falmouth in Cornwall is offering a bounty of ways to savour the best of the county this autumn.

Time your visit to coincide with one of the following:

The finale of the inaugural Hotel Meudon Feast Series wraps up on 13th September with a magical alfresco dining experience amongst the nine acres of subtropical gardens (from £44 per person). Guest chef Jade Berry of Naughty Nonnas will be hosting a long table banquet with a scrumptious and unforgettable Middle Eastern-inspired menu, taking diners on a seasonal journey through her signature wholesome fare. Locally caught barbecued mackerel will be the order of the day, grilled over an open fire and served on flatbread with an abundance of extras and mouth-watering sides with the likes of creamy burrata and braised courgettes, plus heritage tomatoes. Part of a collaboration to celebrate local chefs, the evening will be topped and tailed with a starter and dessert fresh from the hotel’s own kitchen team.

Meanwhile, monthly taster menu evenings with new head chef - Cornishman and Nathan Outlaw protege - David Waters will invite diners on a deeper dive into Hotel Meudon’s culinary creations (29th September, 27th October, 24th November, from £79 per person). Guests will have a chance to chat with David, sample some of his delicious dishes, incorporating the finest Cornish produce, and discuss his inspiration and methods.

Visitors can also immerse themselves in local heritage and great food at the Falmouth Oyster Festival (12th -15th October), which marks the start of the oyster dredging season. Devoted to the mighty mollusc, the festival highlights the traditional methods of harvesting, using only sail and oar, and champions the native Fal oyster. There will be live cookery demos from local chefs, plenty of Cornish seafood and a mix of music and entertainment.

A hidden valley that is awash with greenery all year long, the Hotel Meudon gardens boast an incredible hydrangea collection that can be enjoyed right through to March, and from October, the deciduous trees start to show their fabulous autumn colours, turning the valley gold and crimson. With its award-winning restaurant, speakeasy-style cocktail bar and stunning setting, the luxury hotel makes the perfect base for setting off on culinary adventures. Rooms cost from £169 per night based on two people sharing, including breakfast and a £30 dining credit per person, www.meudon.co.uk

