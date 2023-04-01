Experience Amsterdam in Full Bloom with Anantara Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky Amsterdam

With Amsterdam approaching peak tulip season, Anantara Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky Amsterdam is inviting travellers to take a deep dive into the history of the country’s favourite bloom while admiring tulips’ kaleidoscopic petals at pocket-sized botanical gardens, sprawling city parks and buzzing flower markets that lie at the heart of the industry.

Anantara Krasnapolsky guests can choose from a collection of Anantara-curated bespoke itineraries designed in partnership with flower experts at Tulip Experience Amsterdam. A third-generation tulip-growing family business, Tulip Experience Amsterdam takes guests on a dynamic journey of discovery that covers everything from the bulb’s Ottoman origins and the fascinating tulip mania that swept through the country in the 17th century to the modern-day growing and harvesting process, as well as allowing for plenty of moments of tranquillity to appreciate the delicate beauty of the flower.

With a private tour, which includes luxury limousine transportation from the historical part of the city where the hotel is located, visitors are whisked to the Tulip Experience Amsterdam’s estate outside the city featuring vast tulip fields, a show garden with rare varieties, a nursery, farmers market with fresh produce and souvenirs, and a museum with a cinema where visitors can learn the story of the bulb through the eyes of a grower using modern-day and pre-1950 cultivation machinery.

After exploring the captivating exhibits, guests will find themselves surrounded by a sea of dancing tulips in the show garden, where over 1 million plants representing 700 different varieties are blooming at any given time. Guests booking a private tour will have the garden carpeted in eye-popping streaks of fuchsia, orange and yellow to themselves, with an option to enjoy a private Champagne lunch catered by Anantara chefs and served by Anantara butler surrounded by a rippling field of flowers.

Tulip tours are offered from mid-March to mid-May, with private, semi-private and group itineraries available starting from EURO 599 for two people. For more information about Anantara Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky Amsterdam, please visit here. Information & Booking : [email protected]