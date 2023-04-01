Avani Plus Khao Lak Resort Welcomes New General Manager

New Avani+ Khao Lak General Manager, James Sutcliffe joins the upscale resort from InterContinental Khao Yai Resort where he was opening General Manager.

With over a decade of operational experience in the hospitality industry, notable appointments include Resort Manager of InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau, Executive assistant manager of Como Point Yamu in Phuket and Resort Manager of Gaya Island Resort in Malaysia.

James brings his dynamic leadership style and passion for people to the role. A born communicator, he excels at uniting effective and productive teams, enabling team members to function at their collaborative best. His work experience in different countries has not only benefitted his career progression but his personal development too, as he is able to acclimate quickly to new cultural settings and engages well with multinational teams.

He will oversee all operations for the acclaimed property, which offers something for everyone, from foodies, kids, nature lovers to surfers and yogis. He is presently rolling out his new vision for the resort which speaks to the modern, millennial minded Avani traveller.

“I am excited to be a part of the Avani culture and I believe Avani+ Khao Lak embodies the essence of the brand’s DNA,” says James. “We are looking to impart insider knowledge about the region to our guests. Khao Lak is one of Southern Thailand’s most up-and-coming destinations thanks to a happy union of beach and small town attractions, beautiful national parks and interesting alleyways. We want guests to explore the old town, the cultural and culinary treasures and community markets with ease.

An Australian national, James holds a MBA from Blue Mountains International Hotel Management School in New South Wales, Australia and certificates in Financial Management, Leadership and Revenue Asset Management from Cornell University. James began his hospitality career with Niyama Maldives working in food and beverage before taking on his first management role with YTL Hotels in Malaysia.

Khao Lak and surrounds offers an idyllic home for James – the perfect spot to indulge his passion for the outdoors - hiking in tranquil Khao Lak-Lam Ru National Park, surfing at Pakarang Beach, bamboo rafting down the Wang Kiang Ku river and diving in the Similan Islands.