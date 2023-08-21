Hilton to operate Dammam Airport hotel in Saudi Arabia

A deal has been signed for Hilton Damman Airport, the operator’s first airport hotel in the country. The hotel will offer direct skywalk access to the terminal building at King Fahd International Airport, one of the busiest airports in Saudi Arabia which welcomes approximately 10 million passengers per year.

Hilton Dammam Airport will have 273 keys across rooms, junior suites, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom suites. It will also include a all-day dining restaurant with an outdoor terrace, a café, and an outdoor pool with an adjacent café.

The hotel is being constructed in partnership with Al Musbah Group and Damman Airports Company (DACO). No opening date was given.

Commenting on Hilton’s growth in Saudi Arabia, Carlos Khneisser, vice president, development, Middle East & Africa, said: “Saudi Arabia’s rapid evolution continues to provide exciting growth opportunities for Hilton, and we’re working with our owners to introduce more award-winning hospitality brands in locations throughout the country.

“This signing is another example of Hilton’s commitment to supporting the tourism industry in Saudi Arabia and to enabling growth in key destinations as well as up-and-coming, large-scale developments and secondary cities. Hilton has pioneered the airport hotel concept and we are thrilled to announce that this will be Hilton’s first airport hotel in the country.”

Mohammed Almusbahi, director, Al Musbah Group, added: “We are delighted to partner with Hilton to open Hilton Dammam Airport. The modern, upscale property will serve passengers and crew passing through the busy King Fahd International Airport, as well as business and leisure travellers visiting the surrounding areas. The opening of the hotel also broadens our partnership of over 25 years at King Fahd International Airport, where we have lead concessions for travel retail, parking operations and technology, and food and beverage.”

Hilton currently operates 16 hotels in Saudi Arabia, including Waldorf Astoria Jeddah – Qasr Al Sharq, Conrad Makkah, and Hilton Riyadh Hotel & Residences.

Source: Hotelier Middle East