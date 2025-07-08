EVA AIR LAUNCHES NEW FOURTH-GENERATION PREMIUM ECONOMY CLASS IN THE UNITED STATES

EVA Air, the world’s first airline to introduce Premium Economy Class in 1992, is set to debut its all-new fourth-generation Premium Economy in the United States this fall. Launching on October 3rd, the redesigned cabin will make its U.S. premiere on the inaugural flight of EVA Air’s new Taipei–Dallas Fort Worth route, offering American travelers their first opportunity to experience the airline’s most advanced Premium Economy product to date—designed with enhanced comfort, upgraded technology, and thoughtful, sustainable features.

The new Dallas-Fort Worth route, announced earlier this year, expands EVA Air’s growing U.S. network and marks a significant milestone as the airline becomes the first Asian carrier to serve two cities in Texas. The route will commence with three weekly flights using the fuel-efficient Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner in a three-class configuration. Frequency will increase to five flights per week starting November 18, with daily service launching on December 15.

“We’re thrilled to introduce our fourth-generation Premium Economy to the U.S. market, starting with our new Dallas-Fort Worth service,” said Andrew Su, Executive Vice President of EVA Air North America. “This product evolution reflects our commitment to providing passengers with greater comfort and convenience, while addressing growing demand for a more spacious and refined long-haul travel experience. Dallas-Fort Worth is a vibrant hub with strong business and cultural ties to Asia, making it a fitting location to debut this upgraded offering.”

EVA Air’s new Premium Economy cabin, first revealed earlier this year, represents a significant leap forward in the airline’s cabin innovation. The redesigned section features 28 seats in a 2-3-2 layout, with an industry-leading seat pitch of 42 inches, a cradle-style recline that maximizes personal space, and premium leather finishes for added luxury. Passengers will also enjoy a 15.6-inch HD touchscreen, adjustable tray tables designed for digital devices, individual power outlets, ample storage, and privacy panels designed to enhance both comfort and functionality during long-haul flights. Improved accessibility features have also been integrated to support a broader range of passenger needs.

Beyond seating, EVA Air has elevated the Premium Economy experience with thoughtfully curated amenities and a strong focus on sustainability. Passengers will enjoy plush pillows, eco-friendly double-sided blankets, high-quality headphones, and stylish in-flight tableware crafted in partnership with renowned Italian brand Guzzini. Bamboo fiber napkins and other sustainable service items reflect the airline’s environmental commitment, while Royal Laurel Class toiletries, deep gray velvet slippers, and gourmet snacks like mixed nuts and dried fruits add a refined touch at 30,000 feet.

This dedication to quality and innovation has earned EVA Air SKYTRAX’s prestigious Five-Star Airline certification for the tenth consecutive year. The airline also received 11 SKYTRAX awards, including top honors for “Best Economy Class Catering” and “World’s Cleanest Airline,” further affirming its dedication to quality, comfort, and service at every cabin level.

This U.S. debut highlights EVA Air’s longstanding leadership in the Premium Economy category, which it introduced to the industry over 30 years ago. The rollout of the fourth-generation cabin marks a key step in the airline’s broader initiative to refresh its long-haul offerings and adapt to the changing needs of modern travelers. By blending innovation, sustainability, and award-winning service, EVA Air is redefining the trans-Pacific travel experience—delivering a product that harmonizes comfort, practicality, and environmental responsibility.