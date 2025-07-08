China Airlines and The New Terminal One Announce Strategic Partnership

China Airlines (CAL), a Taiwan-based carrier, will begin operations at The New Terminal One at New York John F. Kennedy International Airport in 2026, launching an elevated travel experience for its valued customers. The long-term partnership between China Airlines and the New Terminal One will support the carrier’s ambition to expand its network in North America, transforming the customer experience at one of the airline’s top international gateways.

The New Terminal One is a key component of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s $19 billion transformation of JFK Airport into a world-class gateway, which will include two new terminals, the modernization and expansion of two existing terminals, a new ground transportation center, and an entirely new, simplified roadway network.

China Airlines currently operates four weekly flights from JFK to Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. In 2026, the airline will move its operations to the New Terminal One, ushering in an enhanced travel experience in New York, home to one of the largest Taiwanese communities abroad.

“We are honored to partner with China Airlines as they embark on this exciting new chapter in their New York operations. With a shared commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences, we look forward to a long-term partnership with China Airlines as they grow their presence in North America,” said Jennifer Aument, CEO, The New Terminal One at JFK.

“With such a promising future of The New Terminal One at JFK, China Airlines also hopes for an efficient construction of the facilities. We look forward to utilizing the latest technology to promote China Airlines and share the excitement of Taiwan with our customers,” said Kevin Chen, President of China Airlines.

China Airlines customers can look forward to a seamless journey when flying out of the New Terminal One. Offering the latest technology, world-class retail and dining, and exceptional guest service, the New Terminal One will provide an unmatched travel experience for China Airlines passengers in the iconic city of New York.

With a strong commitment to enhance its customer experience, China Airlines has invested significantly in its fleet, network and inflight service.

China Airlines operates nonstop flights to six North American destinations, offering more than 40 return flights from its hub in Taiwan Taoyuan. With nearly 500 weekly flights, China Airlines ensures strong connectivity for transfer passengers traveling between Asia and North America. In addition to passenger services, China Airlines also operates a strong cargo network, serving 12 destinations across North America.

As a member of the SkyTeam global airline alliance, China Airlines joins four fellow SkyTeam carriers – Air France, KLM, Korean Air and SAS – in selecting the New Terminal One as their new home. The other carriers that form the growing community of leading airlines that will operate at the New Terminal One include Etihad, LOT Polish Airlines, EVA Air, Air Serbia, Neos, Philippine Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Air New Zealand, Royal Air Maroc and Air China.