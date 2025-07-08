Taru Villas LeViTta: A New Highland Serenity Where Culture, Nature & Reflection Meet

Just opened, Taru Villas LeVita https://www.taruvillas.com/levita-kandy redefines slow travel in the mist-wrapped hills just outside the spiritual hub of Kandy. Overlooking the glassy expanse of the Victoria Reservoir, this boutique retreat invites guests to step off the world’s fast-moving stage and into a place of reflection, where mirror-like water and mountain air craft an atmosphere of true serenity. Now part of a refined island-wide portfolio featuring eight Taru Villas properties (soon to be nine), LeVita balances discreet luxury with deep cultural connection.

Hikers will find rejuvenation on nearby trails—including gentle sections of the newly charted Pekoe Trail. Winding through terraced tea landscapes and villages far from a usual tourist path, this eco-conscious route directs benefits toward communities seldom reached by mainstream tourism threading nature, heritage and shared prosperity into every step.

In keeping with the highland’s spiritual thread, guests can follow in the footsteps of Buddhist pilgrims to nearby sacred sites: the famed Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic in Kandy; the intricately carved Embekka Devalaya, a 14th-century shrine famed for its woodwork the elegant serenity of the Red Mosque; and the hilltop Lankatilaka Viharaya—together tracing a path of peaceful reflection, centuries-old artistry, and quiet reverence.

Back at LeVita, elegantly appointed suites open onto private terraces, with an outdoor pool and seasonal Sri Lankan dishes grounding guests in the present moment. While the 18-hole Victoria Golf & Country Resort lies steps away for those who wish, here golf remains companion to the rhythm of the property, not the headline.

LeVita fits seamlessly into a mindful Sri Lankan itinerary, connecting coastal beaches, wildlife-rich Wilpattu and now this highland sanctuary. It is a place shaped by mirror waters, walking for purpose, and spiritual havens - crafted for travellers seeking stillness, introspection, and a deeper encounter with Sri Lanka.

