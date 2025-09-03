European travelers outside Germany boost Oktoberfest 2025 bookings

The international tourist is confirmed as one of the main visitors for Oktoberfest 2025, according to the latest hotel booking data provided by RateGain. The global provider of AI-powered SaaS solutions for the travel and hospitality industry reveals new booking patterns that suggest this isn’t just a local tradition anymore, it’s a worldwide toast in the making.

Tourist from cities across Europe and beyond are leading hotel bookings for Munich, with Portugal leading the pack with a 141% surge in bookings over last year, followed closely by Austria (+83%), the United Kingdom (+76%), and Switzerland (+60%). Italy (+48%) and Israel (+53%) are also lifting their glasses to the Bavarian fest.

Zooming into the cities, the story gets even more “hopped up.” Lisbon has bubbled up with a 250% increase in bookings — a true dark horse. Vienna (+137%), Milan (+119%), and London (+103%) are not far behind, joined by strong showings from Zurich.

As for domestic market, German visitors are showing impressive momentum. Cities like Düsseldorf (+200%), Berlin (+140%), Nuremberg (+150%), Bremen (+100%), and Hamburg (+68%) have all recorded strong year-over-year growth in bookings. This uptick highlights how Oktoberfest continues to inspire movement across German cities, reinforcing its place not just as a cultural celebration, but as a national travel event.

The United States leads transoceanic bookings

As for transoceanic bookings, United States continues to be the largest source market by volume, despite bookings have dipped by 6%, joined by moderate declines from India (-14%) and Australia (-27%), suggesting a rebalancing in how and where global travelers are heading this Oktoberfest season.

Even as some cities like Chicago see a decline (-41%), others are making up for it with record interest as is the case with Atlanta, New York, and Houston

This surge is more than just seasonal, it’s the result of better connectivity and falling fares, making Munich more accessible from both capitals and second-tier cities. With rising interest in authentic cultural experiences, Oktoberfest fits the bill perfectly that blends tradition, food, music, and community in one unmissable moment.

So, whether it’s your first stein or your fifteenth, 2025 is proving that cheers in Munich are being echoed far beyond German borders. Oktoberfest has always been about bringing people together, this year, the world is just arriving in bigger numbers