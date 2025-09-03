MANDARIN ORIENTAL HYDE PARK, LONDON UNVEILS ‘HYDE PARK RIDERS’ – A BESPOKE EQUESTRIAN EXPERIENCE

Nestled between the fashionable boutiques of Knightsbridge and the tranquil expanse of Hyde Park, Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London invites guests to discover a quieter, greener side of the capital with its exclusive Hyde Park Riders package.

Created in partnership with Hyde Park Stables, one of central London’s last remaining horse mews, this experience captures the essence of tradition and refinement synonymous with London, and offers guests the chance to enjoy it from the unique perspective of horseback. The stables are owned by the Hall-McAteer family, renowned international showjumpers, and through this exclusive collaboration, guests of the hotel are invited to saddle up for an elegant equestrian adventure through London’s most iconic royal park.

Whether a seasoned equestrian or a first-time rider, each experience is carefully curated for the individual. Guests will enjoy private lessons and bespoke trails that pass by the hotel’s Royal Gate. Routes will take riders on a guided journey through the park’s leafy expanse and past historic and cultural sites. Riders can trot along Rotten Row, once dubbed ‘The King’s Old Road,’ where aristocrats once paraded in their finery during the 18th and 19th centuries. Alternatively, guests may choose a route that passes along the picturesque banks of the Serpentine, savouring the park’s calm and natural beauty.

The perfect day out for families, parents are welcome to enjoy the experience with children aged four and older. With a variety of horses and ponies available, the stables will carefully match each rider with a mount based on height and ability. All rides are escorted by experienced instructors and begin on a lead rein. As the ride progresses, the instructors assess each rider’s confidence and skill, adjusting the level of support as needed to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all

The tailored experience even extends to the horses’ attire as they are outfitted in specially branded saddle pads by global equestrian brand, LeMieux. With each embroidered with the iconic Mandarin Oriental fan logo.

This curated journey continues throughout the stay, with guests treated to sweeping views of Hyde Park directly from the hotel and subtle nods to the park woven into Joyce Wang’s interior design. From the horsehair chandeliers that line the upstairs corridors to the suite ceilings finished in a light gloss, echoing the park’s bridal paths, every detail brings a piece of the outdoors inside.

ADVERTISEMENT

They may even catch the Household Cavalry passing in full regimental dress en-route to the Changing of the Guard. There is no finer way to take in these unique scenes than over the full English breakfast included as part of the offering. Guests may choose to savour this indulgence in the privacy of their room, or within the refined ambience of the hotel’s restaurant, which overlooks the park.

To complete the experience, guests receive a GBP 100 credit to use on treatments at The Spa. They will also receive an exclusive selection of equestrian-themed gifts and amenities such as riding gloves from the renowned equestrian brand, Holland Cooper, and LeMieux miniature toy ponies for children.

To further enhance the experience, guests may choose to enjoy an exclusive portrait session with celebrated British photographer, Mary McCartney, known for her White Horse series, which can be seen throughout the hotel’s lift landing spaces.

This package is priced from GBP 1,300 per night for two guests and includes:

Private riding lessons for two at Hyde Park Stables - a unique opportunity to explore London’s most iconic Royal Park on horseback, guided by expert instructors.

A stay in one of the hotel’s beautifully appointed rooms or suites.

A full English breakfast for two, served either in the restaurant with views across Hyde Park or in the comfort of the guest’s room.

A GBP 100 spa credit, redeemable towards a choice of treatment at The Spa.

Curated equestrian-themed amenities.

A keepsake, bespoke map of Hyde Park highlighting the ride route.

Additional benefits available when you log into or join Fans of M.O.

Families are welcome to join the ride, with tailored experiences available for children aged four and above.

The exclusive portrait session with Mary McCartney, including a private tour of her studio is available by request with a minimum 30-day booking notice; additional fees apply. Subject to availability. Bookings can be made through the hotel Concierge or Guest Experience team.

‘Hyde Park Riders’ is available to book from 1 September 2025. Subject to availability. Bookings must be made at least seven days in advance. For reservations please kindly contact [email protected] or visit www.mandarinoriental.com/london for more information.