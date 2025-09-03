Celebrate Your Love With East Winds Romance Package

The intimate East Winds resort has created a special all-inclusive Romance Package for couples marking a honeymoon, anniversary, or simply wishing to reconnect away from the demands of everyday life. Available for stays up to 31 October, the package features elements such as private dinners on the beach, shared spa treatments and sunset sailing to create moments that couples will remember long after their stay.

Couples booking by 21 October 2025 will receive a special romance package:

• Sunset Cruise for Two – a private cruise to watch the sun dip below the horizon while sipping cocktails

• Massage for Two – in the open air Garden Spa to relax body and mind

• Private Beach Gazebo Dinner – an intimate dining experience under the stars and overlooking the sea

• Afternoon Tea for Two – complete with freshly baked treats

Tropical Sky (www.tropicalsky.co.uk, tel: 01342 395431) offers 7 nights at East Winds from £2679 per person, based on two adults staying on an all-inclusive basis and including return flights from London Gatwick and return airport transfers. Valid for bookings made by 21 October for travel completed by 31 October.

East Winds has thought of everything to ensure couples have a stress and hassle free visit. Private airport transfers ensure a smooth and stress-free arrival on island. On reaching the resort, a chilled bottle of champagne awaits couples in their room, ready to be enjoyed as they settle in and begin their stay.

The all-inclusive boutique resort has just 30 rooms set in acres of stunning tropical gardens and is set on a storybook sandy beach.

For couples looking to relax and reconnect, there are hammocks and gazebos dotted around the tropical gardens. And the beach is a peaceful haven with complimentary non-motorised water sports such as kayaks and Hobe cats to try. Or relax by the pool with its swim up bar.

In addition there are plenty of onsite activities including yoga and pilates classes, a rum tasting, cocktail making lesson, cookery class complete with tastings, a truly enlightening guided walk through the gardens and a walking tour of the local area.

For those wanting to see more of Saint Lucia, there are extra excursions available such as a day cruise on a traditional sailing boat to the south of Saint Lucia to visit the Soufriere volcano and Toraille Falls; a snorkelling excursion, a chocolate making experience as well as tours of the island and rainforest.

For more information visit www.eastwinds.com