Etihad takes comfort to the next level with new 787 Dreamliner seats unveiled at ATM

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, is showcasing a suite of new products and enhancements at the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai this week

“Etihad’s new 787 Dreamliner cabin interior showcases further enhancements to our award-winning and industry renowned cabins. Our new Business class takes the guest experience to new heights with the second evolution of the Business Studio which was launched on the Airbus A350-1000 last year,” said Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Airways.

Etihad means Business

The Business cabin features Etihad’s unique, stylish interior, with a customised version of the Elements seat manufactured by Collins. Etihad is the first airline in the world to introduce the Elements seat on the Boeing 787.

The new seats will provide guests with a comfortable and spacious environment with added privacy provided by a suite door. The height of the suite has been further increased from the A350’s debut model, offering even greater privacy for guests.

Each of the 32 Business seats has direct aisle access with the cabin designed in a 1-2-1 configuration offering comfort, convenience and privacy whether travelling individually or with companions. The seats recline to a fully lie-flat-bed 78” in length and feature a 17.3” 4K TV screen, Bluetooth headphone pairing, multiple charging ports and wireless charging, as well as plenty of storage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elevating Economy

In Economy, the newest 787 will feature 271 seats which are lighter in weight than the current fleet and therefore more fuel efficient. The seats boast exceptional comfort and an increased feeling of space created by the smart design and adjustments including a slimmer profile armrest. Guests can also enjoy an extensive range of entertainment on the 13.3” 4K touch-screen monitor which also includes a convenient USB charging port.

Both cabins offer a stylish environment and the highest standards of comfort whether guests choose to rest, work or enjoy the award-winning inflight entertainment.

Experience upgrades

Technology throughout: The new 787 Dreamliner provides the latest in inflight entertainment technology from Safran. Exciting new features include Rave Ultra 4K monitors, Bluetooth headphone pairing and the option to pair personal phones and tablets to the screen and use as a remote.

The 787 Dreamliner is fitted with a new connectivity solution from Viasat using Ka-band technology which offers high-speed Wi-Fi with streaming capabilities on board as well as Live TV, including news and sport channels.

Etihad’s E-BOX also offers hours of entertainment which caters to a broad range of guests and preferences. Hundreds of blockbuster movies from Hollywood to Bollywood are accompanied by a broad range of Arabic, Asian and European content. In addition, popular TV shows, music, podcasts and games will ensure guests are entertained throughout their journey.

Never miss a moment with free Wi-Fly: In a sweep of product enhancements that arrived on board this year, Etihad introduced new Wi-Fly packages on its wide-body fleet with Chat and Surf packages offering unlimited data. Etihad Guest members, including those who enrol instantly just before the flight, are rewarded with free ‘Chat’ packages while they fly.

The free Chat packages provide access to popular messaging apps such as What’s App, WeChat, Messenger and more. Generous Surf packages offer unlimited data for the full flight duration.

Armani/Casa and Etihad unite to create a phenomenal Business Class experience: Etihad’s unique partnership with Armani/Casa has now fully rolled out across the airline’s Business class cabins, providing guests with an unparalleled Business experience. The range features bespoke dining ware and soft furnishings designed in collaboration with celebrated international designer brand Armani/Casa.

Dine in Economy with Etihad’s environmentally conscious service: Etihad’s new Economy dining service is not only stylish but also part of a closed loop recycling system, thereby creating a circular economy that removes single-use plastic entirely. The dining equipment has been designed to provide a quality experience for Etihad’s guests, while being functional for Etihad’s crew as well as reducing the impact of the operation on the environment.

Neves continues: “We remain fully committed to providing industry-leading experiences for our guests and we’re proud to showcase this here at the Arabian Travel Market. This year is about growth for Etihad – as well as enhancing our guest experience and adding aircraft to our fleet, we’ve announced new routes for our network, including Kolkata last month, Lisbon, Malaga and Mykonos this summer and Copenhagen and Dusseldorf in the fourth quarter.”

Source: Zawya.com