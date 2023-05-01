Cinnamon Hotels unveils lifestyle complex at ATM

Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts, the leading hospitality brand in Sri Lanka and the Maldives, unveiled its new state-of-the-art lifestyle complex, Cinnamon Life Integrated Resort, at this year’s Arabian Travel Market (ATM) in Dubai, UAE.

Nestled in Colombo, the urban heart of Sri Lanka, surrounded by the pulsating energy of the city’s Central Business District, Cinnamon Life is the epitome of luxury as it provides a multitude of experiences under one roof. A true city icon and urban Integrated Resort at the centre of a burgeoning metropolis, Cinnamon Life Integrated Resort encompasses two residential towers, world-class retail spaces, an entertainment complex, two luxury hotels, and an office tower set behind beautiful urban landscapes and lush greenery.

At the crossroads of where old and new Colombo meet, Cinnamon Life is set to be Sri Lanka’s new crown jewel, with its masterful architectural marvel brought to life by world-renowned engineer, architect, designer, and artist, Cecil Balmond. Offering bespoke space for every need, the multi-experience complex combines work, leisure, dining, entertainment, and more into one destination. As part of an integrated lifestyle complex, Cinnamon Life will invite guests to embark on a one-of-a-kind personal journey of discovery and adventure, as they traverse Sri Lanka’s vibrant city and explore cultural heritages, with the new development guaranteeing an unforgettable stay at every step of the way.

Housing two hotels featuring 800 guest rooms and suites, each stay at the urban oasis resort will offer diverse services and unique offerings catered to everyone, from family-oriented travellers to those looking for seven-star service featuring refined settings and fashion-forward luxurious accents. The signature suites and rooms are an excellent choice for guests seeking to experience luxury intertwined with the rich history of the locale. With an outstanding selection of restaurants and culinary experiences, the Integrated Resort will offer fifteen restaurants and bars, six of which will be located on the 23rd to 25th floors, promising an exceptional gastronomic journey that will take guests through the main kitchens of the world in a heartbeat.

“We are delighted to open the doors to Cinnamon Life, which is set to become the new cultural, social, and business hub of Colombo,” said Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Chief Executive Officer, Mikael Svensson. “Cinnamon Life is a fantastic addition to our impressive and growing portfolio in South Asia, serving varied market segments. Reflecting the highest level of service, attention to detail, and refinement.”

“Cinnamon continues to offer world-class hospitality services, and with the introduction of Cinnamon Life Integrated Resort, our goal is to create memorable experiences for our guests along with state-of-the-art amenities,” added Alessandro Aldo Cabella, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Cinnamon Life Integrated Resort.

Source – TradeArabia News Service