Etihad launches offers for Abu Dhabi stopovers

Etihad Airways is inviting guests for an unforgettable stopover in Abu Dhabi with three different offers that suit all tastes and budgets.

With the relaunch of Etihad Stopovers, travellers can benefit from 40% discounted prices at one of Abu Dhabi’s premium four-star and five-star hotels participating in this campaign, or from a one or two-nights complimentary stay in a three or four-star participating hotel*.

The third new option is Transit Connect, where the guests on eligible routes can book a complimentary hotel near Abu Dhabi International Airport if their flight connection time in Abu Dhabi is between 10 and 24 hours*.

Martin Drew, Senior Vice President Global Sales, Etihad Airways, said: “With the removal of the majority of travel restrictions, more people are travelling for the summer break. The Etihad Stopover has always been extremely popular, especially for guests looking to break up ultra-long haul travel with a couple of days enjoying the wonders of Abu Dhabi.”

He added: “Our new offers enhance that proposition even further, allowing guests to discover our beautiful Emirate with all of its diverse attractions. There’s something for everyone, from Louvre Abu Dhabi to the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, or Yas Island, home of the Formula 1 track, Warner Brothers amusement park and CLYMB, the region’s tallest indoor climbing wall. Not to mention the newly established cycling courses in Al Hudayriyat Island and beautiful golf courses spread across the Emirate.

“Abu Dhabi is inviting for a wide range of our guests, and we want them to make unforgettable memories.”

Abu Dhabi is a vibrant and diverse city offering visitors the chance to explore cultural highlights, impressive architecture, world-class theme parks as well as striking beaches and desert landscapes. The city appeals to solo travellers and couples in search of unique travel experiences as well as families looking to create extraordinary memories with their families, making it the perfect destination for a holiday within a holiday.