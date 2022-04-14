Etihad Engineering receives industry recognition at Aviation Achievement Awards 2022

Etihad Engineering, one of the world’s leading commercial aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services providers, has won ‘MRO Service Provider of the Year – Commercial Aviation’ award at the Aviation Achievement Awards 2022. Abdul Khaliq Saeed, Chief Executive Officer at Etihad Engineering, was honoured with the ‘Outstanding Contribution to the Aviation Industry’ award at the event held in Dubai, UAE.

The Aviation Achievement Awards, celebrate and recognise exceptional resilience, innovation, growth, and leadership in the aviation industry. Etihad Engineering, driven by the visionary leadership of Abdul Khaliq Saeed, has continued to serve customers across the globe whilst expanding its global footprint by diversifying its product portfolios, despite the challenges faced during the pandemic.

Abdul Khaliq Saeed, Chief Executive Officer at Etihad Engineering, said: “We appreciate the recognition we have received from our industry at the Aviation Achievement Awards. Although the aviation industry faced unforeseen challenges in recent years, we honoured our existing commitments and also managed to expand our services, capabilities, and strategic partnerships. Our achievements have been made possible by the unwavering support of our stakeholders, the confidence of our customers, and the outstanding passion and workmanship of our people.”

Etihad Engineering’s state-of-the-art 500,000 sqm facility is located in Abu Dhabi, adjacent to Abu Dhabi International Airport, with 140,000 sqm of aircraft parking area, aircraft hangars covering 66,000 sqm, and a custom-designed hangar that can accommodate up to three Airbus A380 aircraft simultaneously. The company has successfully completed maintenance projects over the years for airlines from all over the world.

In December, Etihad Airways was voted ‘World’s Leading Airline - Business Class’, ‘World’s Leading Airline Inflight Entertainment’ and ‘World’s Leading Airline Lounge - First Class’ by voters in the 2021 edition of World Travel Awards.

