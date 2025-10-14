Etihad Concludes Unprecedented Week of Route Launches with Sold-Out Inaugural Flight to Krabi

Etihad Airways has concluded a landmark week of global growth with the successful launch of flights to Krabi, Thailand, celebrating four new routes in one week, including Sumatra (Medan, Indonesia), Phnom Penh (Cambodia), and Addis Ababa (Ethiopia). The inaugural flights to all four new destinations were sold out, demonstrating a strong demand for the new routes and the airline’s successful trajectory towards its ambitious growth plans.

This milestone marks an exceptional period of network expansion for the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, as it continues to accelerate its global connectivity and strengthen its position as a leading carrier in the region. Etihad Airways reached 31 new destinations announced in the last 12 months with recent news of Kabul launching in December as well as Damascus, Palma de Mallorca and Zanzibar which will all begin operating in the first half of 2026.

“This was an extraordinary week for Etihad as we bring four vibrant new cities onto our global map, a clear demonstration of our vision in action,” said Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways. “We are here to connect people, cultures, and economies. By launching four new routes in four different countries in just one week, we’re showing how Etihad is becoming more agile, more ambitious, and more accessible. These route launches demonstrate how our strategic investments in modern aircraft like the A321LR are enabling us to grow quickly and efficiently, supporting us in our mission to reach over 125 destinations by 2030, taking us beyond the borders of what people thought possible.”

The addition of Etihad’s brand-new Airbus A321LR to its young yet growing fleet has facilitated this rapid network expansion, unlocking access to exciting, underserved markets across Asia and further enabling Etihad’s ambitious growth strategy. The three launches across Southeast Asia (Sumatra, Phnom Penh and Krabi) are all operated by this modern, fuel-efficient aircraft, offering greater flexibility to serve emerging markets with the right capacity and the airline’s signature service.

Etihad’s brand-new Airbus A321LR brings Etihad’s signature premium cabins and extraordinary hospitality to the routes. The A321LR features a three-cabin configuration, including Etihad’s first-ever narrowbody First Suites: private, enclosed spaces with sliding doors, fully-flat beds, and bespoke design touches normally reserved for long-haul widebody operations. Guests are able to book Etihad’s enhanced First Deluxe service which offers a personal Concierge, Etihad Global Chauffeur, Meet and Assist and more exclusive benefits for First passengers.

All four newly launched routes are eligible destinations in the airline’s Extraordinary Challenge which dares Etihad Guest members to be the first to visit five, ten and 15 of the airline’s new destinations to win up to five million Etihad Guest Miles. The challenge will run until 25 May 2026 and is open to both new and existing Etihad Guest members, offering everyone a chance to win. Members can register at etihad.com/extraordinary to enter, track their progress and be eligible to win. Members are encouraged to use the hashtag #EYextraordinarymiles when sharing their journey to the finish line on social media channels. Terms and conditions apply.