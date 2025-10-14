Holiday Inn & Suites Sapporo Odori Park opens to unlock a new era of family-friendly travel

IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, has opened Holiday Inn & Suites Sapporo Odori Park, offering domestic and international travellers a welcoming base to explore one of Japan’s most dynamic cities.

Located within walking distance of both Susukino station and Odori Park, the modern 195-room hotel brings Holiday Inn’s signature warm hospitality and family-friendly amenities to Hokkaido’s capital, renowned as a world-class snow resort destination.

As part of the Holiday Inn family of brands, Holiday Inn & Suites properties are distinguished by their generous suite offerings and flexible accommodation options designed for extended stays, family gatherings, and group travel. The new Sapporo property opens following an extensive transformation to unveil the brand’s contemporary design with bright, light-filled spaces, including Holiday Inn’s signature open-plan lobby, designed as a flexible, collaborative space where guests can work, relax, or socialise according to their needs. Guests can choose from 29 spacious suites, including 14 distinctive two-level maisonette-style suites with separate living areas, kitchens, and bedrooms – ideal for multi-generational family trips.

A brand-new café and bar invites guests for coffee, refreshments and evening drinks inside the bright lobby space – including Hokkaido specialities and Otaru craft beers – while the second-floor restaurant serves a breakfast buffet featuring international and local favourites. True to the Holiday Inn brand’s commitment to family travel, kids aged 12 and under also stay and eat for free – making Sapporo adventures more accessible for families. Additional wellness amenities include a traditional Japanese communal bath, sauna, and a light-filled fitness centre on the top floor with panoramic city views.

To celebrate the opening, Holiday Inn & Suites Sapporo Odori Park is offering a special extended stay package allowing guests up to 26 hours in their rooms (for IHG One Rewards members), plus welcome drinks and limited-edition amenity gifts. The offer is available for stays through 30 December 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Holiday Inn in Japan: A Growing Presence

Holiday Inn & Suites Sapporo Odori Park is the latest addition to the brand’s strong growth in Japan, reflecting strong demand for trusted, value-driven hospitality in the country’s key destinations. The opening follows the recent debut of ANA Holiday Inn Resort Karuizawa, bringing the brand’s signature blend of comfort and convenience to one of Japan’s premier highland resort areas. With properties spanning from urban centres to resort destinations, Holiday Inn continues to expand its footprint across Japan, offering domestic and international guests consistent quality and the warm welcome the brand has been known for worldwide for over 70 years.

For reservations and information, visit: www.ihg.com/holidayinn/hotels/jp/ja/sapporo/ctsop/hoteldetail