ETIHAD AND AIR SERBIA LAUNCH NEW CODESHARE TO EXPAND CONNECTIVITY IN EUROPE

Etihad Airways and Air Serbia have entered into a strategic bilateral codeshare, aimed at enhancing connectivity for customers of both airlines across a range of destinations.

Under this partnership, Etihad’s customers gain convenient access to 12 Southeast European destinations through Air Serbia’s Belgrade hub, with nine destinations being new to Etihad’s extended network.

The codeshare arrangement simplifies the travel experience for guests, allowing them to make a single booking and undergo a seamless check-in process, along with the added convenience of having their baggage effortlessly transferred to their final destination.

Air Serbia’s network becomes easily accessible to Etihad’s customers, who can connect to it from Etihad’s gateways in Athens, Milan, Rome, and Vienna.

Jurriaan Stelder, Etihad VP Alliances and Industry Affairs, said: “This partnership further expands our codeshare network and provides our guests with convenient access to 12 of Air Serbia’s leisure and business destinations, including Belgrade, Bucharest, Budapest, Thessaloniki, Tirana, Skopje and Sofia.

“We also look forward to warmly welcoming Air Serbia customers travelling from Europe to Abu Dhabi, where they will have the opportunity to explore the inviting hospitality and rich culture of our home, including the stunning beaches, world-class cultural landmarks and theme parks, and the serene desert landscapes.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Boško Rupić, Air Serbia General Manager of Commercial and Strategy, said: “By joining forces with Etihad we expand the reach of our services, offering our passengers a wider array of destinations and connectivity options.

“This translates into more choices, flexibility, and convenience for those who choose Air Serbia for their journeys. Passengers will now enjoy the ease of booking connecting flights and checking in once for their entire journey.”

Etihad Guest is the loyalty programme for both airlines and allows members to either earn or redeem Etihad Guest miles across the Etihad Airways and Air Serbia networks, as well as enjoy the benefits of tier status.

The new codeshare will come into operation from 30 January 2024, for flights commencing 3 February 2024.