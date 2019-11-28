Etihad Airways richly rewarded by World Travel Awards

Etihad Airways has been recognised with four awards at the 26th annual World Travel Awards Grand Final, this year held at the prestigious Royal Opera House in Muscat, Oman.

World Travel Awards is one of the industry’s leading events, and recognises excellence in the global travel and tourism industry.

Etihad received a sweep of awards, among them World’s Leading Airline.

The United Arab Emirates flag-carrier also scooped World’s Leading Airline - Customer Experience, World’s Leading Airline - Inflight Entertainment and World’s Leading Excellence - Inflight Service.

ADVERTISEMENT

Robin Kamark, chief commercial officer, Etihad Aviation Group, said: “At Etihad, we continuously strive to enhance our products and guest experience to ensure we are delivering the industry’s highest standards and leading the way when it comes to innovation.

“We are honoured that these awards have been voted for by travel and tourism professionals and consumers worldwide, and on behalf of the entire Etihad family, we extend our sincerest thanks to our partners and guests worldwide.”

The glittering event in Muscat was attended by industry professionals and key leaders in the travel and tourism industry as well as the media.

Graham Cooke, founder, World Travel Awards, said: “Etihad Airways continues to set the global benchmark for aviation.

“Its commitment to improving its customer service, technology and inflight experience is unrivalled and I am delighted that it has been acknowledged by both the travel trade and the public.”