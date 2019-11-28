Yas Waterworld defends position as global leader at World Travel Awards

Yas Waterworld has been honoured at the prestigious World Travel Awards Grand Final Gala Ceremony.

The event, which welcomed hundreds of industry leaders from around the world, took place at the Royal Opera House in Muscat, capital of the sultanate of Oman.

Yas Waterworld, a one-of-a-kind attraction inspired by the United Arab Emirates’ pearl diving heritage was crowned the World’s Leading Water Park for the second year running.

Leander Werner De Wit, general manager of the park, was in attendance in Oman.

Expressing his delight on the award win, he said: “At Yas Waterworld, we are committed to continuously upgrading the park, keeping it at the forefront of entertainment and leisure innovation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For the second year in a row, Yas Waterworld took home the title for the World’s Leading Waterpark and this is a true testament to the quality of the guest experience we’re able to deliver at an attraction we consider to be water’s greatest playground.”

Home to more than 40 exhilarating rides, slides and attractions, and a diversity of seasonal events and shows, guests of Yas Waterworld can enjoy the chance to create new memories with every visit.

Considered the pearl of Yas Island, the United Arab Emirates’ premium leisure and entertainment destination, Yas Waterworld combines fun aquatic adventures with local personality to provide guests with an experience unlike anything else.

More Information

The World Travel Awards were established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries.

Today, the World Travel Awards brand is recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence.

See a full list of winners from the Grand Final 2019 here.