Frasers Hospitality defends global titles at World Travel Awards

Frasers Hospitality emerged victorious and clinched two major titles at the annual World Travel Awards Grand Final Gala Ceremony, this year held in Oman, Muscat.

The company, a member of Frasers Property Group, walked away with the trophy for World’s Leading Serviced Apartment Brand for the sixth year running, while Fraser Suites Singapore was recognised as the World’s Leading Serviced Apartments for the second time.

Both award categories were hotly contested with more than five other nominees.

Bringing together leading industry figures and VIPs from across the globe, the 26th annual World Travel Awards is voted by travel and tourism professionals and consumers worldwide where these accolades serve as endorsements of Frasers Hospitality’s industry-leading position in the serviced apartment sector, and commitment to service excellence in the travel, tourism and hospitalities industries.

“To be recognised once again as the world’s leading serviced apartment brand is an incredible honour and a testament to the strength and value of the Frasers Hospitality brand, which has been well-loved by guests, travellers and our industry partners for many years,” said Koh Teck Chuan, chief executive of Frasers Hospitality.

“Amid global headwinds and increasing competition across the board, we’ll not rest on our laurels but continue to drive ourselves harder to innovate, adapt and set new benchmarks with our gold-standard properties and service excellence,” he added.

Frasers Hospitality’s global portfolio currently stands at more than 140 properties in over 70 cities across the world.

With plans for further growth and expansion in 2020, Frasers Hospitality is set to meet the demand with more than 4,000 keys in the pipeline.