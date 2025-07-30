Etihad Airways and Azul Brazilian Airlines Launch Loyalty Partnership

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, and Azul Brazilian Airlines have launched a frequent flyer partnership agreement. The agreement enables members of both Etihad Guest and the Azul Fidelidade programme to earn and redeem their respective loyalty currency on either carrier.

Etihad Guest members can redeem their miles on flights, worldwide hotel stays and holidays, or shop from a variety of products from the Etihad Guest Reward Shop. Azul Fidelidade member miles can be spent on hotel stays, car rentals, products and services at Azul Fidelidade Shopping.

Mark Potter, Managing Director Etihad Guest, said: “Signing this frequent flyer agreement with Azul Brazilian Airlines is both exciting and significant for Etihad Guest. The partnership opens up Azul’s impressive network for our members to be rewarded for their travel adventures, offering more ways to earn and redeem their miles when exploring destinations across the Americas. We also look forward to welcoming Azul Fidelidade members onboard Etihad Airways, showcasing our signature Emirati hospitality and offering them the ability to earn or redeem their miles when they choose to travel across our rapidly expanding global network, also bringing more people to our home in Abu Dhabi.”

The partnership transforms how members explore South America. Etihad Guest members can now use their miles to discover Brazil’s cultural capitals – from the bustling streets of São Paulo to the colonial charm of Salvador and the beaches of Recife. The agreement also unlocks Azul’s routes to popular destinations like Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Curaçao, creating new possibilities for onwards travel throughout the Americas.

For Azul Fidelidade members, the partnership opens doors to Etihad’s rapidly expanding network. Members can earn miles exploring Asia’s emerging destinations including Krabi’s pristine beaches, Phnom Penh’s vibrant night markets, or the bustling energy of Taipei.

Cristina Yoshida, Director of Azul Fidelidade, Azul Brazilian Airlines, also commented, “We are very excited to open the door for our customers to explore the extraordinary destinations offered by Etihad Airways in the Middle East and Asia, while also welcoming new members eager to discover Brazil. This partnership reinforces Azul’s commitment to offering more global benefits in collaboration with companies recognized for excellence in service and customer experience.”

The partnership launches as both airlines continue to grow their networks. Etihad recently announced 27 new destinations for 2025 expanding the network to more than 100 spectacular destinations around the world, while Azul maintains Brazil’s largest domestic network with over 137 destinations.

For more information, please visit etihad.com/en/etihadguest or voeazul.com.br.