Radisson Collection Debuts in Hungary with a Boutique Gem at Budapest’s Iconic Basilica

Set in the vibrant heart of Hungary’s capital, just steps from the iconic St. Stephen’s Basilica, the newly opened Radisson Collection Hotel, Basilica Budapest brings together historic grandeur and contemporary luxury. With this debut, the brand enters the Hungarian market and sets a bold tone for modern hospitality in Central Europe.

Budapest’s newest address of distinction

Housed in a meticulously restored neoclassical building, formerly a school, the hotel blends its layered past with modern sophistication. Just 50 meters from St. Stephen’s Basilica, many of the 71 individually styled rooms and suites offer direct views of the landmark, providing guests with an unforgettable sense of place. Each room features custom-made furnishings, curated artwork, high-speed Wi-Fi, flat-screen TVs, and plush robes, creating a refined yet comfortable experience for business and leisure travelers alike. The hotel also features a boutique fitness area and two private boardrooms that can be connected for intimate meetings or creative sessions.

“This hotel is more than just a place to stay: it’s an invitation to experience Budapest in a new way,” says Norbert Polyák, General Manager. “We’ve created a setting where contemporary design meets the rhythm of the city, with every detail carefully curated to inspire and connect. Whether it’s a quiet morning overlooking the basilica or an evening on our rooftop, guests will feel part of something truly special.”

From morning rituals to sunset revelry

Those everyday moments – the first coffee of the day, a spontaneous lunch, or a shared dinner – are elevated across the hotel’s three distinct dining venues. The Collection Café & Lounge offers a street-facing, vintage-inspired space for barista coffee, house-made pastries, and seasonal bites, perfect for a relaxed start to the day or a casual meet-up. The Arc, a bright, all-day bistro, offers international comfort dishes alongside local wines, crafted cocktails, and cold-pressed juices. As the sun sets, ISSEI Skybar & Restaurant becomes the hotel’s signature stage, blending Japanese–Peruvian Nikkei cuisine with breathtaking views over Budapest. With its striking design, bold flavors, and curated music evenings, ISSEI offers a rooftop experience that’s as much about ambiance as it is about taste.

Discover Budapest: A city of character and contrasts

Budapest is a city that enchants with contrasts, where imperial architecture meets modern creativity, and historic cafés give way to ruin bars and contemporary galleries. Guests at Radisson Collection Hotel, Basilica Budapest are ideally placed to explore both sides of the Danube: from the Buda Castle District to Pest’s dynamic neighborhoods such as the Jewish Quarter and Liberty Square. The city’s year-round cultural calendar includes the Sziget Festival, Budapest Art Market, and its celebrated Christmas markets. Whether visiting for business, leisure, or cultural discovery, guests can expect inspiration at every turn and a stay defined by style, comfort, and connection.

“With the opening of Radisson Collection Hotel, Basilica Budapest, we are introducing a new level of boutique luxury to one of Europe’s most inspiring capitals,” says Yilmaz Yildirimlar, Chief Operating Officer Managed Hotels Europe at Radisson Hotel Group. “This hotel is a celebration of Budapest’s rich character, timeless yet forward-looking, elegant yet energetic.”

Experience every season in style

From spring festivals and Danube cruises to autumn art shows and festive winter lights, Budapest offers a vibrant backdrop in every season. Whether sipping espresso at dawn or cocktails at golden hour, every stay at Radisson Collection Hotel, Basilica Budapest is framed by one of Europe’s most iconic views.

For bookings and more information, visit radissonhotels.com.