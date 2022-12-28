Ethiopian Airlines to resume flights to Mekelle

Ethiopian Airlines, the largest network operator in Africa, is pleased to announce the resumption of its flights to Mekelle starting from Wednesday December 28, 2022

Regarding the flight resumption, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mr. Mesfin Tasew said “We are truly pleased with the resumption of our flights to Mekelle. The resumption of these flights will enable families to reunite, facilitate the restoration of commercial activities, stimulate tourist flow and bring many more opportunities which will serve the society. We are ready to serve our passengers who are traveling on the route between Addis Ababa and Mekelle and play our part in the socio-economic development of our country.”

With planned daily flights to Mekelle, Ethiopian will increase the daily frequency depending on the demand on the route. Ethiopian currently operates to a total of 20 domestic destinations currently and plans to increase this number in the coming years.

Passengers can contact our Global Call Center or the nearest Ethiopian Ticket Office for more information or booking their flights.