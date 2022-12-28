Snowball Express transports Gold Star Families to new holiday traditions

In partnership with the Gary Sinise Foundation, American Airlines to let good takes flight as Snowball Express returned.

The first Snowball Express event since before the pandemic hosted almost 2,000 family members of fallen military heroes as they embark on the holiday season without their family members. To help navigate new memories and traditions, and reinforce those bonds created at previous events, these special passengers flew across the airline’s global network to Orlando, Florida (MCO). Gold Star Families — families that have lost a loved one while serving our country — traveled on 11 donated charter aircraft staffed with all-volunteer crews headed for a special trip to Walt Disney World Resort.

