Ethiopian Airlines Group Unveils a Global Standard Airport in Wollo Kombolcha

Ethiopian Airlines Group, the largest airline group in Africa, unveils a global standard airport in Wollo Kombolcha, north-central part of Ethiopia. The newly enhanced airport facility which includes Passenger Terminal building, VIP Terminal, and Support facility buildings received a grand inauguration in the presence of H.E Arega Kebede, President of the Amhara Regional State, higher government officials, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mr. Mesfin Tasew, and Ethiopian Airlines executives.

The construction done with a project cost of over 12 million Euros, covered a new terminal building having a total built-up area of 3,500 sq meters, ancillary buildings such as airport rescue and firefighting station, water reservoir, parking areas, and site work which consists of connection roads.

Commenting on the inauguration of the new passenger terminal, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mr. Mesfin Tasew said, “We are delighted with the completion of our Wollow Kombolcha Airport construction project that will enhance our passengers’ experience at the airport. The inauguration of this new terminal demonstrates our commitment to enhancing both our domestic and international operations at a comparable pace. We believe the enhancement of the airport facility will boost the socioeconomic growth of neighboring cities as well.”

Ethiopian Airlines operates daily flights to/from Kombolcha. Passengers are also provided with the option to travel between Kombolcha and Bahirdar directly without having to transit via Addis Ababa.

In a strategic move to elevate domestic travel, Ethiopian Airlines Group continues to enhance domestic aviation facilities in Ethiopia. Kombolcha Airport has been among the facilities that Ethiopian is working on upgrading. Strengthening this commitment, Ethiopian will continue to renovate and expand domestic airports across the country.

